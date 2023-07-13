DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2023--
The "Business Support Services Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global business support services market grew from $624.82 billion in 2022 to $681.66 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The business support services market is expected to grow to $931.35 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.1%.
Western Europe was the largest region in the business support services market in 2022. Asia-Pacific was the second-largest region in the business support services market. The regions covered in the business support services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.
Artificial intelligence is widely being used by business organizations in customer support activities as it considerably reduces operational costs. Artificial intelligence systems perform tasks that normally require human intelligence such as speech recognition, translation between languages, visual perception, and decision-making.
This technology enables the handling of customer grievances and other interactions without human intervention, thereby increasing efficiency and reducing operational costs. It also helps manage support tickets in bulk and provides multi-language support and auto-responding to bulk emails.
According to a study by Oracle, nearly 8 out of 10 businesses have already implemented artificial intelligence in customer support by 2020. Some of the companies using artificial intelligence in customer support include China Merchant Bank, Fiat Argentina, Toshiba France, and KLM airlines.
The business support services market consists of revenues earned by entities that provide business support services such as telephone answering, telemarketing bureaus and other contact centers, and private mail centers. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.
The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).
The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.
Major companies in the business support services market are
- Apple
- Teleperformance SE
- Equifax inc
- S&P Global Inc
- Moodys Corporation
- TransUnion
- PRA Group
- Inc
- Intrum AB
- WNS (Holdings) Limited
- Transcom WorldWide AB.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Business Support Services Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations
4. Business Support Services Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5. Business Support Services Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6. Business Support Services Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
7. Business Support Services Market Trends And Strategies
8. Business Support Services Market - Macro Economic Scenario
8.1 COVID-19 Impact On Business Support Services Market
8.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Business Support Services Market
8.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Business Support Services Market
9. Business Support Services Market Size And Growth
9.1. Market Size
9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.2.2. Restraints On The Market
9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.3.2. Restraints On The Market
10. Business Support Services Market Regional Analysis
10.1. Global Business Support Services Market, 2022, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
10.2. Global Business Support Services Market, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
10.3. Global Business Support Services Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
11. Business Support Services Market Segmentation
11.1. Global Business Support Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
- Document Preparation Services
- Telephone Call Centers
- Business Service Centers
- Collection Agencies
- Credit Bureaus
- Other Business Support Services
11.2. Global Business Support Services Market, Segmentation By Organisation Size, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
- Large Enterprise
- Small and Medium Enterprise
11.3. Global Business Support Services Market, Segmentation By Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
- Online
- Offline
12. Business Support Services Market Metrics
12.1. Business Support Services Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2017-2027F, Global
12.2. Per Capita Average Business Support Services Market Expenditure, 2017-2027F, Global
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p2yg7r
