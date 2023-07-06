TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2023--
From small business to large enterprise, each business wireline segment has different needs from their provider and those needs are increasingly being met, according to the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Business Wireline Satisfaction Study, SM released today. Overall satisfaction has increased across all three segments: small business (+30 on a 1,000-point scale), medium business (+14) and large enterprise (+13).
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230706786472/en/
J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Business Wireline Satisfaction Study (Graphic: Business Wire)
“Business wireline providers have shown they can be nimble and cater to each business segment’s needs,” said Ian Greenblatt, managing director at J.D. Power. “Specifically, we see that small business customers quickly want to be informed of outages, why they were caused and that their provider is on top of it. Medium business customers need efficiency, specifically with access to bill pay on mobile apps and customer service contact. Large enterprise customers are receiving provider communications in their preferred format and although they say receiving fewer communications this year than last, they are just as likely to say the frequency as ‘just right.’ Business customer service cannot be a one-size-fits-all approach; flexibility and resiliency is key to continuing an increase in satisfaction.”
Study Results
In the large enterprise segment, AT&T ranks highest for a sixth consecutive year, with a score of 886. Verizon (880) ranks second.
In the medium business segment, AT&T ranks highest with a score of 861. Verizon (860) ranks second.
In the small business segment, Verizon ranks highest for a fifth consecutive year with a score of 828. AT&T (813) ranks second.
The 2023 U.S. Business Wireline Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 5,141 business customers of data and voice services. The study evaluates business wireline experiences across six factors: performance and reliability; cost of service; communications; sales representatives and account executives; billing; and customer service. The large enterprise segment includes businesses with 500 or more employees; the medium business segment includes businesses with 20 to 499 employees; and the small business segment includes businesses with less than 20 employees. The study was fielded from March through May 2023.
For more information about the U.S. Business Wireline Satisfaction Study, visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/resource/us-business-wireline-satisfaction-study.
See the online press release at http://www.jdpower.com/pr-id/2023068.
About J.D. Power
J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.
J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company’s business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.
About J.D. Power and Advertising/Promotional Rules:www.jdpower.com/business/about-us/press-release-info
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230706786472/en/
CONTACT: Media Relations Contacts
Geno Effler, J.D. Power; West Coast; 714-621-6224;media.relations@jdpa.com
John Roderick; East Coast; 631-584-2200;john@jroderick.com
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MICHIGAN
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONSULTING CONSUMER ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BUSINESS SMALL BUSINESS TELECOMMUNICATIONS DATA ANALYTICS SOFTWARE NETWORKS MOBILE/WIRELESS
SOURCE: J.D. Power
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 07/06/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 07/06/2023 08:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230706786472/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.