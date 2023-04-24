BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2023--
Butterfly Network, Inc., a digital health company transforming care through the power of handheld, whole-body ultrasound, has announced the appointment of Joseph M. DeVivo as its new President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. Mr. DeVivo will also join Butterfly’s Board of Directors, serving as Chairman.
DeVivo brings over 35 years of business leadership experience, having held leadership positions at healthcare and medical device companies, as well as non-profit organizations. Prior to joining Butterfly, DeVivo served as President of Hospitals and Health Systems at Teladoc Health, a telemedicine and virtual healthcare company, and as CEO and Director at InTouch Health, a leader in high acuity telehealth.
As CEO and Director at InTouch Health, DeVivo grew topline revenue by a compound annual growth rate of 30 percent over four years, oversaw the sale of the business to Teladoc Health for $1.1b and, following the sale, led the consolidation of InTouch with existing businesses at Teladoc Health. He has also held executive positions at AngioDynamics, Smith and Nephew, RITA Medical Systems and Computer Motion Incorporated, and served as Chairman of the Board and Independent Director at Surgiquest.
Most recently, DeVivo served as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors at Caption Health, a leading AI-guided ultrasound platform that enables earlier disease detection and monitoring through AI-based diagnostics and analysis. At Caption Health, DeVivo was instrumental in the successful sale of the company to GE Healthcare. DeVivo also serves on the Board of Governors for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and for the Lausanne Collegiate School, and is the Treasurer on the Board of Directors at the American Telemedicine Association.
“Joseph DeVivo’s proven commercial success, deep understanding of the market and ability to think strategically to scale and run businesses over a three-decade career were essential criteria in our search for a new CEO,” said Dr. Jonathan Rothberg, Butterfly Network’s Founder, Board Member and outgoing Interim CEO. “His industry and commercial expertise, paired with his dedication make him the ideal candidate to lead Butterfly. We are excited to have him join Butterfly as we continue transforming healthcare through AI-enabled, semiconductor-based, portable whole-body imaging, and I am confident in his ability to make Butterfly widely successful.”
Dr. Rothberg added, “On a personal note, Joseph is a wonderful mentor with an ideal combination of strategy, operations and people skills. As an investor, a Board Member, and a Founder who cares deeply for the company and team, I am excited to have him onboard.”
“I am thrilled to be joining Butterfly Network as President and CEO at this pivotal moment in its journey as the company continues to drive progress in the adoption of accessible, affordable and portable imaging technology,” said DeVivo. “I also look forward to collaborating with and leading the team at Butterfly to advance the company’s goal of making the Butterfly iQ+ as ubiquitous as the stethoscope, ensuring that every patient has access to this potentially life-changing technology anywhere and everywhere.”
DeVivo’s appointment follows the company’s recent 510(k) clearance for a groundbreaking AI-enabled Auto B-line Counter that may simplify how healthcare professionals evaluate adults with suspected diminished lung function and can potentially accelerate their ability to make informed treatment decisions at the point of care, with plans to launch the new product in early summer, 2023, in the United States.
About Butterfly Network
Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange through a business combination with Longview Acquisition Corp., Butterfly created the world's first handheld, single probe whole-body ultrasound system using semiconductor technology, the Butterfly iQ+. Butterfly's mission is to democratize medical imaging and contribute to the aspiration of global health equity, making high-quality ultrasound affordable, easy-to-use, globally accessible, and intelligently connected, including for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to ultrasound. Through its proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology, Butterfly is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions around the world. The Butterfly iQ+ can be purchased today by trained healthcare practitioners in areas including, but not limited to, parts of Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America and South America; to learn more about available countries, visit: butterflynetwork.com/choose-your-country.
Butterfly iQ+ is a prescription device intended for trained healthcare professionals only.
Forward-Looking Statements
