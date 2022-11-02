LYNCHBURG, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022--
BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) announced today that management will be participating and presenting at three upcoming investor conferences before the end of the year.
Nov. 9
Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference – Chicago
Management attending: Rex Geveden, president and chief executive officer; Robb LeMasters, senior vice president and chief financial officer; Joseph Miller, president BWXT Advanced Technologies, Cunico and Dynamic Controls; Mark Kratz, vice president of investor relations.
Dec. 1
Credit Suisse 10 th Annual Global Industrial Conference – Manalapan, Florida
Management attending: Rex Geveden, president and chief executive officer; Mark Kratz, vice president of investor relations.
Dec. 6
4 th Annual Truist Securities Industrials and Services Summit – New York City
Management attending: Robb LeMasters, senior vice president and chief financial officer; Mark Kratz, vice president of investor relations.
About BWXT
At BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), we are People Strong, Innovation Driven. Headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia, BWXT is a Fortune 1000 and Defense News Top 100 manufacturing and engineering innovator that provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for global security, clean energy, environmental remediation, nuclear medicine and space exploration. With approximately 6,700 employees, BWXT has 14 major operating sites in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. In addition, BWXT joint ventures provide management and operations at more than a dozen U.S. Department of Energy and NASA facilities. Follow us on Twitter at @BWXT and learn more at www.bwxt.com.
