BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022--
BXP (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.98 per share of common stock for the period July 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022, payable on October 31, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2022.
BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), with more than 50 years of experience developing, owning, managing, and acquiring exceptional properties in dynamic gateway markets. As of June 30, 2022, including properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures, BXP’s portfolio totaled 53.7 million square feet and 193 properties, including 12 properties under construction/redevelopment. For more information about BXP, please visit our website at www.bxp.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915006158/en/
CONTACT: AT THE COMPANY
Mike LaBelle
Executive Vice President,
Chief Financial Officer
Vice President, Investor Relations
KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY REIT
SOURCE: BXP
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/16/2022 07:52 AM/DISC: 09/16/2022 07:52 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915006158/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.