BYD, the world’s leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles (NEV), today released the BYD DiSus Intelligent Body Control System (DiSus System) through its technology launch event held in its headquarters at Shenzhen. The full stack self-developed BYD DiSus System is exclusively designed for NEV, representing BYD becomes the first Chinese automobile manufacturer to own the intelligent vehicle body control technology throughout. The BYD DiSus System significantly improves the driving experience for its users.
The BYD DiSus System is profiled in three branches, including the Intelligent Damping Body Control System (DiSus-C), the Intelligent Air Body Control System (DiSus-A), and the Intelligent Hydraulic Body Control System (DiSus-P).
After making breakthroughs in core NEV-related technologies. BYD took the lead in researching vertical motion control, outpacing its peers in providing systematic solutions to vertical motion control and mastering the intelligent body control system technology for NEVs.
“The BYD DiSus System is the first self-developed intelligent body control system launched by a Chinese automobile company, marking the breakthrough from zero to one. The BYD DiSus System will further secure the globally pioneering stance for BYD in the industry”, said Mr. Wang Chuanfu, Chairman and President of BYD.
A systematic solution for vehicle body control, redefining intelligent and luxury driving experience
Differentiated from the solutions only focused on a single technology or a single component enhancement, BYD offers a systematic solution for vertical motion control.
The BYD DiSus System makes full use of NEV’s advantages in electrification and intelligence to build up a comprehensive system of perception, decision-making, and execution to significantly improve the driving experience. Meanwhile, the BYD DiSus System offers collaborative control in body dynamics (lateral, longitudinal, and vertical motions), which provides a foundation for the future development of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).
DiSus-P will be firstly equipped on Yangwang U8 and DiSus-A on DENZA N7. A number of BYD HAN, BYD TANG and DENZA models with hardware availability will be able to equip DiSus-C through over-the-air (OTA) upgrade.
Safety is the real luxury
The BYD DiSus System is another technology breakthrough following a series of key vehicle technologies including the DM Super Hybrid technology, e-Platform 3.0, Blade Battery, and e 4 Platform.
As a systematic body control system, the BYD DiSus System ensures the vehicle is agile and effectively compatible in most driving scenarios, minimizing the risk of vehicle rollover and reducing the displacement of occupants during high-speed cornering, full-throttle acceleration, or emergency braking. In addition, the BYD DiSus System can protect the vehicle from scratches and damages under a variety of road conditions such as snowy, muddy, and water areas.
The BYD DiSus System, designed for ultimate safety and intelligent driving experience, is uplifting the BYD brand image through cutting-edge NEV technology. The BYD DiSus System will be available in several models under the BYD Dynasty series, BYD Ocean series, DENZA, Yangwang, and the new brand launching this summer that specializes in professional and personalized identities.
The Easter egg, DiSus-X
At the end of the event, the reveal of DiSus-X is the painted egg for this evening. The Yangwang U9 equipped with DiSus-X showcased its ability to dance, jump and drive even with only three wheels, and this is an extraordinary example of the BYD DiSus System - the most advanced vehicle body control system of the industry globally.
As a global leader in new energy vehicles, BYD keeps driving technological advancement with a “technology-based, innovation-oriented” mindset and approach, with the aspiration to take the development of Chinese new energy vehicles to the next level globally and the commitment to providing technological innovations for a better life.
BYD is a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Founded in 1995 as a rechargeable battery maker, BYD now boasts a diverse business scope covering automobiles, rail transit, new energy, and electronics, with over 30 industrial parks in China, the United States, Canada, Japan, Brazil, Hungary, and India. From energy generation and storage to its applications, BYD is dedicated to providing zero-emission energy solutions that reduce global reliance on fossil fuels. Its new energy vehicle footprint now covers 6 continents, over 70 countries and regions, and more than 400 cities. Listed in both Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, the company is known to be a Fortune Global 500 enterprise that furnishes innovations in pursuit of a greener world.
Founded in 2003, BYD Auto is the automotive subsidiary of BYD, a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Aiming to accelerate the green transition of the global transportation sector, BYD Auto focuses on developing pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company has mastered the core technologies of the entire industrial chain of new energy vehicles, such as batteries, electric motors, electronic controllers, and automotive-grade semiconductors. It has witnessed in recent years significant technological advancements, including the Blade Battery, the DM-i and DM-p hybrid technology, the e-Platform 3.0, and the CTB technology. The company is the world’s first carmaker to stop the production of fossil-fueled vehicles on EV shift and has remained top of new energy passenger vehicle sales in China for 9 years in a row.
