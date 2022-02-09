REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2022--
C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2022, which ended January 31, 2022, following the close of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. C3 AI will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results.
Conference Call Details
The conference call will begin at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 2, 2022. A live webcast will be available on the C3 AI Investor Relations website at https://ir.c3.ai, or with the dial-in info below:
Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: +1 (833) 927-1758
Participant International Dial-In Number: +1 (929) 526-1599
Access code: 473103
An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after its completion and will be accessible for 30 days on the C3 AI Investor Relations website.
About C3.ai, Inc.
C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Suite, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications and C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally.
