Cabana, the modern, mobile hospitality company with a fleet of high quality, high-tech campervans, today announced major enhancements to its complimentary Trip Planning service. Now, Cabana guests can connect with regional experts for personalized itineraries, receive unique campsite recommendations, and explore key campsites and activities in popular destinations on the Cabana website. Over 70% of Cabana guests have never traveled in a campervan or RV before, and knowing how to find campsites that work for this type of travel is an obstacle, even for avid campers.
“Travel is meant to be a pleasurable and eye-opening experience, but we know that the planning associated with travel can be daunting. Cabana Trip Planning aims to take the headache out of the logistics, helping our guests explore with confidence and ease,” said Scott Kubly, Cabana CEO and founder. “Whether you’re a first-time van traveler unfamiliar with camping rules and resources, or an always-on-the-go individual with no time to plan a road trip route, our trip planners are ready to help.”
Upon answering a few questions on the website designed to determine the guest’s travel preferences, Cabana Trip Planners work to create customized itineraries based on travelers’ needs, interests, and route requests, within five business days. Itineraries include recommended campsites along with sightseeing tips and activities – and those who know where they want to go can tap Trip Planners solely to provide campsite recommendations for their dates and destination.
There are three ways guests can interact with Cabana Trip Planning. Each option is complimentary and can be used before or after booking your Cabana.
- Custom Itineraries: Guests are prompted to complete a questionnaire around what they hope to do and see on a Cabana road trip. Then, a trip planner from the desired region will share an itinerary based on the guests’ unique preferences.
- Campsite Suggestions: If guests know where they want to go but would like assistance finding available camping spots, this questionnaire will ask where and when they hope to travel and what kind of overnight accommodations they might be looking for – allowing for multiple destinations and dates. A trip planner will then provide recommended campsites along the route.
- Explore Our Resources: Guests can browse Cabana’s ever-growing library of activities, viewpoints, and campsites by region, to inspire exploration.
“ 768 million vacation days go unused in the U.S. due to a lack of planning and unwillingness to disconnect from the office. The burden of planning out the details shouldn’t hinder us from exploring the world,” said Kubly. “Cabana takes care of the details and saves travelers time on logistics, so more can be spent exploring.”
By merging accommodation with transportation and providing personalized trip planning, Cabana is helping guests explore the road less traveled, so they can make the most of their time. The company plans to roll out further updates to Trip Planning and launch the program in more markets across the U.S. in the coming months, to deliver a convenient and frictionless travel experience. To learn more about Cabana Trip Planning and try the service for yourself, visit https://www.cabana.life/trip-planning.
About Cabana
Cabana is a modern, mobile hospitality company with a fleet of high quality, high-tech Cabanas (camper vans), designed to create a seamless, unique, and integrated travel experience. Cabana is revolutionizing the future of connected travel through innovative technology and high-touch trip planning. Combining passion for travel with easy-to-use technology and the most cost-efficient and operationally effective vehicles on the market, Cabana provides travelers with the convenience and technology needed for frictionless travel, empowering the explorer in everyone and creating opportunities for serendipity, wonder, and exploration.
