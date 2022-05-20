PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 20, 2022--
The Board of Directors of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.75 per share. The dividend is payable on June 17, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2022.
About Cable One
Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) is a leading broadband communications provider committed to connecting customers and communities to what matters most. Through Sparklight® and the associated Cable One family of brands, the Company serves more than 1.1 million residential and business customers in 24 states. Over its fiber-optic infrastructure, the Cable One family of brands provide residential customers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including Gigabit speeds, advanced WiFi and video. For businesses ranging from small and mid-market up to enterprise, wholesale and carrier, the Company offers scalable, cost-effective solutions that enable businesses of all sizes to grow, compete and succeed.
