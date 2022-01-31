BOSTON (AP) _ Cabot Corp. (CBT) on Monday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $89 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of $1.57. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.29 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.
The chemical company posted revenue of $968 million in the period.
Cabot expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.50 to $5.90 per share.
Cabot shares have fallen 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $54.99, a climb of 25% in the last 12 months.
