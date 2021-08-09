BOSTON (AP) — Cabot Corp. (CBT) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $86 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of $1.48. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.35 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.
The chemical company posted revenue of $917 million in the period.
Cabot expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.85 to $5.05 per share.
Cabot shares have increased 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $53.72, a climb of 39% in the last 12 months.
