JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 8, 2023--
Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CDRE) (“Cadre” or “the Company”), a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of safety and survivability equipment for first responders, announced today that Brad Williams, President; and Blaine Browers, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at Bank of America’s Global Industrials Conference in London on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. local time). Cadre management will also participate in investor meetings held in conjunction with the conference, which will be in-person. Interested investors should reach out to their Bank of America sales contact directly.
The presentation will be available via a live listen-only webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Cadre’s website, https://www.cadre-holdings.com. Please allow extra time prior to visit the site and download any necessary software that may be needed to listen to the online broadcast.
About Cadre
Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Cadre is a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of safety and survivability products for first responders. Cadre's equipment provides critical protection to allow users to safely and securely perform their duties and protect those around them in hazardous or life-threatening situations. The Company's core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment, and duty gear. Our highly engineered products are utilized in over 100 countries by federal, state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue professionals, explosive ordnance disposal teams, and emergency medical technicians. Our key brands include Safariland® and Med-Eng®, amongst others.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230308005684/en/
CONTACT: Gray Hudkins
Cadre Holdings, Inc.
203 550 7148
gray.hudkins@cadre-holdings.com
Investor Relations:
The IGB Group
Leon Berman / Matt Berkowitz
212 477 8438 / 212 227 7098
lberman@igbir.com/mberkowitz@igbir.com
Media:
Jonathan Keehner / Andrew Siegel
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
212 355 4449
KEYWORD: FLORIDA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MANUFACTURING OTHER MANUFACTURING LAW ENFORCEMENT/EMERGENCY SERVICES ENGINEERING PUBLIC POLICY/GOVERNMENT
SOURCE: Cadre Holdings, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 03/08/2023 04:15 PM/DISC: 03/08/2023 04:15 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230308005684/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.