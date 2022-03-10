CAES High-Speed LVDS Repeater Receives Approval from Defense Logistics Agency

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 10, 2022--
CAES, a leading provider of mission critical electronics for aerospace and defense, has attained the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Qualified Manufacturers List Class Q (QML-Q) rating for its new, high-speed low voltage differential signaling (LVDS) repeater. CAES’ UT54LVDS454 quad-channel repeater has the space industry's highest throughput and features built-in cold-sparing for easy-to-implement redundancy, making it ideally suited to high-speed, high-reliability satellite data distribution applications. With this military-grade qualification, customers are assured that this new LVDS repeater can withstand the high temperatures and harsh environments of spaceflight.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220310005839/en/
UT54LVDS454 achieves QML-Q certification from DLA (Graphic: Business Wire)
“CAES is committed to offering the most dependable products for space and has a complete portfolio of QML products designed with 40+ years history of longevity, reliability and performance,” said Mike Elias, Senior Vice President, Space Systems Division, CAES. “Our new LVDS repeater is the latest addition to our QML product portfolio and proven for mission readiness. Offering easy integration into satellite processing systems, it meets customer needs for greater bandwidth and SWaP performance.”
The UT54LVDS454 LVDS Repeater features four 1.25 Mbps, low power LVDS channels in a small 9 mm x 10 mm ceramic package to deliver the connectivity and SWaP performance required for modern space missions using high-bandwidth processors and FPGAs. With a combined throughput of 5 Gbps, this low-latency repeater efficiently distributes more data between processing resources, while protecting critical system assets, including radiation hardened ASICs and radiation tolerant FPGAs, including Xilinx’s Kintex ® UltraScale™ XQRKU060. Fully SpaceVPX-compatible, it is available in both QML-Q and QML-Q+ CLGA package with QML-V qualified release planned for Q2, 2022. For more information click here.
About CAES
CAES is a pioneer of advanced electronics for the most technologically challenging military and aerospace trusted systems. As the largest provider of mixed-signal and radiation-hardened technology to the aerospace and defense industry, CAES delivers high-reliability RF, microwave and millimeter wave, microelectronic and digital solutions that enable our customers to ensure a safer, more secure planet. On land, at sea, in the air, in space and in cyberspace, CAES' extensive electronics and enhanced manufacturing capabilities are at the forefront of mission-critical military and aerospace innovation.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220310005839/en/
CONTACT: Media Contact:
Colleen Cronin
CAES
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA VIRGINIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SEMICONDUCTOR DEFENSE SATELLITE TECHNOLOGY AEROSPACE MANUFACTURING OTHER DEFENSE
SOURCE: CAES
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 03/10/2022 01:00 PM/DISC: 03/10/2022 01:00 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220310005839/en