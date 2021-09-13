HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2021--
The Burgiss Group, LLC (“Burgiss”) and Caissa, LLC (“Caissa”) today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement to merge businesses. On a combined basis, the firm will be one of the world’s leaders in private capital and total investment plan solutions. Burgiss and Caissa’s products meet the challenges institutional investors face in managing asset allocation and liquidity and assessing exposure, performance, and risk, while addressing compliance, ESG and climate concerns. The combined firm will be headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey and have over 450 employees worldwide.
“We’re excited to announce that Burgiss and Caissa are joining forces,” said James Kocis, Founder and CEO of Burgiss. “Caissa is a world-class provider of multi-asset class solutions to institutional investors. We’re thrilled to have our teams coming together and welcome the contributions that David Hsu and Susan Veksler will make to our business as members of our Board.”
“Burgiss and Caissa are a perfect match,” said David Hsu, Co-Founder and CEO of Caissa. “Both firms have their roots in helping investors make better investment decisions. Burgiss has an unrivaled presence and reputation in private capital data and analytics, while the Caissa platform serves as the foundational technology for investors across all asset classes. With our combined operational scale, we’re now able to deliver value to a wider audience much more quickly.”
“Caissa’s multi-asset class platform was expressly built for asset allocators,” said Susan Veksler, Co-Founder and President of Caissa. “As our clients know, we have taken great care to craft a solution that is both advanced and intuitive. Together with Burgiss, we will continue to advance the interests of our client base and remain at the forefront of innovation across data, analytics, and technology.”
This merger builds on Burgiss’ strategic partnership with MSCI Inc. (“MSCI”), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, announced in January 2020. Together, Burgiss and MSCI aim to drive innovation, acceleration and adoption of data, tools and solutions for investors in private assets around the world.
“The powerful combination of Burgiss and Caissa represents an exciting opportunity for investors and managers of private assets and multi-asset class portfolios around the world,” said Henry Fernandez, Chairman and CEO of MSCI. “With this merger, both firms can achieve tremendous scalability and drive greater innovation of differentiated tools and solutions across the global private assets industry. Through its representation on the Burgiss Board, MSCI looks forward to working closely together with Burgiss and Caissa to help them achieve their strategic objectives,” added Mr. Fernandez.
About Burgiss
Burgiss is the global provider of investment decision support tools for private capital. Along with deep expertise in performance and risk measurement, our analytics platform and research-quality data help investment teams make better investment decisions. Following the merger, Burgiss content and capabilities will continue to be accessible through multiple channels and platforms. We serve over 1,000 firms in 36 countries, and our data covers over $8 trillion in private capital.
About Caissa
Caissa is the leading portfolio analytics software provider for endowments, foundations, family offices, pension funds, and outsourced CIOs. Founded in 2010, the Caissa team is committed to advancing technology solutions for institutional allocators. Caissa's client base consists of asset owners representing over $1.7 trillion in assets under management. For more information, please visit www.caissallc.com.
