FILE -U.S. Olympic team head coach Teri McKeever speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials, Sunday, June 24, 2012, in Omaha, Neb. Longtime University of California women's swimming coach Teri McKeever was fired Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 following an investigation into alleged harassment, bullying and verbally abusive conduct, the school said in a statement.