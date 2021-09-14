BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2021--
Cala Health, a bioelectronic medicine company developing wearable therapies for chronic disease, announces two validating pieces of news for the non-invasive prescription therapy for essential tremor (ET), Cala Trio ™. Real-world evidence of a Veteran Affairs (VA) patient population presented at The International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society (MDS) 2021 virtual congress on September 15 showcases Cala Trio as dramatically decreasing tremor movement and severity in patients with ET. This novel research comes on the heels of the International Essential Tremor Foundation (IETF) guidelines outlining the device in a new, recommended therapeutic option for patients with ET.
The research highlighted in the MDS Virtual Poster Tour, demonstrates Cala Trio as a viable treatment option and alternative to the more invasive and costly traditional treatment options in the marketplace for patients with ET. Key findings gathered from 58 VA patients observed during the study include:
- 50% of patients experienced a twofold improvement in tremor power with the month-long use of Cala Trio when used for 40-minutes on-demand.
- 88.1% significant tremor reduction to those with severe tremors, 83.6% improvement in patients with moderate tremor power and 79.6% improvement in mild tremor power.
“Essential tremor is one of the most common movement disorders in adults but is unfortunately met with unsatisfactory treatment options--ineffective medications and invasive surgery. I meet with patients from all walks of life and each one deserves an easy-to-use therapy option for relief of their tremor symptoms,” said Dr. Kalea Colletta of Edward Hines Jr. VA Medical Center, Department of Neurology. “The evidence presented at the MDS virtual conference highlights how personalized Cala Trio is and just how impactful it can be in treating patients with mild to severe tremor symptoms.”
Cala Trio therapy, a wrist-worn device calibrated to treat tremor symptoms, delivers electrical stimulation to nerves in the wrist. These nerves project from the wrist to central brain networks that are responsible for generating hand tremor in ET. Stimulation of these nerves is thought to disrupt the central neural network causing hand tremors and provide temporary and meaningful tremor reduction in the treated hand.
“We’re very pleased with the validation from IETF and the research presented at MDS that demonstrates the impactful benefit of our therapy for those suffering from essential tremor,” said Kate Rosenbluth, Founder and Chief Science Officer of Cala Health. “It's very gratifying to see the recognition for our vision of freeing people from the burden of chronic disease like ET.”
“Cala Trio has made a dramatic difference in my life,” said Air Force Veteran and ET patient Ben Duncan. “I can remember having such a bad day with my hand tremors that my wife of 43 years had to spoon feed me. Now with the simple use of the device, I can write clearly, grasp and hold glasses without spilling, I feel like I am back to my normal self again,” he added.
About Cala Health
Cala Health is a bioelectronic medicine company transforming the standard of care for chronic disease. The company’s wearable neuromodulation therapies merge innovations in neuroscience and technology to deliver individualized peripheral nerve stimulation, and its vertically integrated commercial model is reshaping the delivery of prescription therapies. Cala Health’s lead product, Cala Trio™, is the only non-invasive prescription therapy for essential tremor. New therapies are under development in neurology, cardiology, and psychiatry. The company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and backed by leading investors in both healthcare and technology.
Cala Trio is indicated to aid in the transient relief of hand tremors in the treated hand following stimulation in adults with essential tremor. Please refer to the Safety Information [ https://calatrio.com/#SafetyInformation ] for a complete listing of warnings and cautions.
Caution: Federal law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician.
