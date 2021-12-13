TORONTO, ON and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today announced a major enhancement to its private equity and technology recruiting capabilities with the addition of Gordon Berridge as a partner in the Private Equity & Venture Capital and Technology practices and based in the firm's London office.
"With a 12-year track record of successful executive search assignments for technology and software-focused executives across the UK, Europe and North America, Gordon is an incredible addition to the Caldwell team," said Jim Bethmann, managing partner of Caldwell's Technology Practice. "He provides tailored talent solutions to clients in the growth and private equity space, focusing on hiring investors, operations executives, and portfolio leadership and board advisors in the technology and software sectors. His reputation for unparalleled dedication to his clients precedes him and will expand the reach of our practice and our ability to support our clients' growth ambitions."
Mr. Berridge joins Caldwell from N2Growth in London where, as a Senior Partner, he was a key figure in the build out of the European business for the firm. Previously, he co-created a leadership and executive search advisory practice focused on serving clients across technology, consumer, and venture capital & private equity sectors. Prior to setting up his practice, Gordon joined a national recruitment company recognised as McKinsey's preferred and highly recommended supplier.
Mr. Berridge is a qualified personality and leadership assessor, having studied behavioural psychology at Bath University. He also studied English literature and information and communications technology at North Cumbria Technology College.
"Gordon's experience building out a European practice at his previous firm will be invaluable to us as we expand our European presence," said Chris Beck, president. "We continue to make strategic additions to our client-facing teams that will enhance our ability to serve our clients from sector and geographic perspectives and look forward to welcoming more new partners to the Caldwell team in the coming year."
About Caldwell Partners
Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent Partners - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.
Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX:CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwellpartners.com for further information.
