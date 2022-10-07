ST HELIER, Jersey, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) ("Caledonia" or the "Company") announces that it has received notice that Mr Chester Goodburn, Chief Financial Officer, has purchased 2,235 shares of no par value in the Company at a price per share of USD9.95.

Following this transaction, Mr Goodburn has an interest in 6,335 shares in the Company representing approximately 0.05% of the issued share capital of Caledonia. Further details of the transaction are set out below.  

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)NameChester Goodburn 
2Reason for the notification       
a)Position/statusCFO 
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification 
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
a)NameCaledonia Mining Corporation Plc 
b)LEI21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51

 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Common shares of no par value

G1757E113		 
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of securities 
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)   Volume(s) 

       USD 9.95 2,235
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume    

- Price		 

2,235

USD9.95 each		 
e)Date of the transaction5 October 2022 
f)Place of the transactionNYSE American LLC 

