Calendly, the modern scheduling platform for high-performing teams and individuals, today announced a new extension for LinkedIn. The Calendly for Chrome and Calendly for Firefox browser extensions give users the ability to schedule meetings with candidates, prospects, and their broader communities seamlessly through LinkedIn messaging.
By combining the power of Calendly with LinkedIn, Calendly is optimizing the scheduling experience and removing the friction from toggling between multiple apps, efforts aimed at improving workplace productivity and faster connection. Calendly users can click the LinkedIn message compose toolbar within LinkedIn Messaging, Sales Navigator, and LinkedIn Recruiter to schedule a one-off meeting, access previously created meeting event types with preset availability, or send a Calendly Meeting Poll to find a time that works for a group sync.
Recruiting and sales representatives – two of Calendly’s most popular departmental users – rely on both LinkedIn and Calendly to converse with candidates and prospects in a rapid fashion. 650,000+ companies use LinkedIn Talent Solutions to find, source, and hire talent according to the company’s February Workforce Report. 74% of sales professionals say they were committed to expanding their LinkedIn network in 2021, according to the company’s recent State of Sales Report. With Calendly’s browser extensions, users can streamline the process for scheduling meetings on LinkedIn with powerful scheduling automation in a few simple clicks.
"We created our browser extensions to be the quickest, most convenient way to schedule meetings," said Srinivas Somayajula, head of product operations at Calendly. "In a world where time is critical and work happens at lightning speed, we're now meeting users on LinkedIn – one of the most visited platforms by professionals – to help them take their conversations to the next level."
To get started, Calendly users can install the extension on Firefox or any Chrome-based browser such as Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge from their account page by selecting Account, then Apps. Alternatively, users can also find the extension in the Chrome Web Store or Firefox Add-Ons. After adding the extension to their browser toolbar, users can navigate to LinkedIn.com, click on Messaging, and grant permissions via a popup window. The Calendly logo will appear in the toolbar for easy ongoing access.
In addition to LinkedIn, Calendly works with 100+ business applications designed to better support the meeting lifecycle needs of individuals, teams, and enterprises with customers’ favorite tools and integrations.
The Calendly browser extensions are available in LinkedIn to all users today. For more information, visit the blog post.
Calendly helps individuals, teams, and organizations automate the meeting lifecycle by removing the back and forth with scheduling. Calendly’s cloud-based platform offers a new layer of the modern digital technology stack by connecting with critical tools to automate scheduling workflows, creates a more delightful customer experience, and provides insightful, measurable data to drive better business outcomes. Today, over 10 million users across 116 countries use Calendly to simplify meetings, collaborate more effectively and efficiently, and drive business forward. To learn more, visit Calendly.com.
