Calendly Welcomes Former Salesforce Product Executive Stephen Hsu as CPO

Calendly, the only centralized scheduling automation platform built for scaling across the organization, today announced the appointment of Stephen Hsu as Chief Product Officer. Hsu will lead the execution of Calendly’s product roadmap and strategy to build purposeful scheduling solutions for departments and industries. He’ll oversee the product management, growth, and user experience teams to serve solopreneurs to the world’s largest organizations with end-to-end scheduling automation.
“Rich functionality, connected workflows, an intuitive UI, and trust – these are core tenets of the Calendly platform and a big reason why our millions of customers choose us to achieve their business goals with scheduling automation,” said Tope Awotona, Calendly’s CEO and founder. “Stephen’s expertise in building products for external-facing teams, along with his deep platform and data experience, will help us drive our most transformative product initiatives yet.”
Hsu is a former SVP of Product and General Manager at Salesforce, where he led the $1.8 billion Integration Platform, API Management, and Data Integration product organization at MuleSoft. Prior to that, he was Salesforce’s VP of Product Management for Sales Cloud, overseeing the sales engagement and productivity product portfolio. Before joining Salesforce, Hsu was the Head of Product at Directly, where he helped grow the company upmarket with customers including Samsung and Airbnb. He is currently an investor at Hyphen Capital and investor and advisor at Firsthand Alliance.
"It’s a product leader’s dream to join a company like Calendly, one that’s built an incredible software and business founded on productivity, collaboration, and customer value,” said Hsu. “I’m energized by the opportunity to help customers and partners achieve more with data and analytics, automation, and enterprise-grade security so we’re winning the hearts of end-users through to IT during this next phase of growth.”
Hsu’s primary focus will be on continuing to expand Calendly’s enterprise features and platform capabilities, while leveraging the product-led growth strengths of the business. His appointment follows the introduction of Calendly Routing, a new solution helping marketing teams qualify and route leads quicker and sales teams close deals faster with integrations to HubSpot, Marketo, and Salesforce. In addition to building new vertical capabilities, Hsu will focus on optimizing Calendly’s collaborative team scheduling features, delivering more meeting insights through Calendly Analytics, and extending the platform’s partner ecosystem to make it easier for customers to automate, integrate, and build with Calendly APIs. Today, Calendly has integrations with 100+ business applications frequently used across enterprise tech stacks.
Calendly helps individuals, teams, and organizations automate the meeting lifecycle by removing the back and forth with scheduling. Calendly’s cloud-based platform offers a new layer of the modern digital technology stack by connecting with critical tools to automate scheduling workflows, creates a more delightful customer experience, and provides insightful, measurable data to drive better business outcomes. Today, over 10 million users across 155 countries use Calendly to simplify meetings, collaborate more effectively and efficiently, and drive business forward. To learn more, visit Calendly.com.
