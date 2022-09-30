SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022--
CaliberCos Inc. (“Caliber”), a vertically integrated alternative asset manager, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock.
Caliber intends to list its Class A common stock under the ticker symbol “CWD” on the NASDAQ stock exchange. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether, or when, the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. The exact number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.
Revere Securities LLC is acting as lead book-running manager for the proposed offering.
The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from: Revere Securities, LLC, 650 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY, 10019, by telephone at (212) 688-2350, or by email at dguo@reveresecurities.com.
A registration statement relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
About Caliber
Caliber is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose primary goal is to enhance the wealth of investors seeking to make investments in middle-market assets. We strive to build wealth for our investor clients by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. We market our services through direct sales to private investors, wholesaling to investment advisers, direct sales to family offices and institutions, and through in-house client services.
