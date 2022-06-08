LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 8, 2022--
The Caliber family of brands, including Caliber Collision, alongside Caliber Auto Care and Caliber Auto Glass, is committed to its purpose, Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life ® for their teammates, customers and the communities they serve. Today, Caliber, along with USAA and NABC Recycled Rides®, brought the Caliber purpose to life in Nashville, gifting five vehicles to local military service members and veterans. Throughout 2022, this initiative will gift a total of 46 vehicles to active-duty service members and military veterans in need of reliable transportation across the country.
"Caliber teammates are inspired to serve the men and women who have given so much for our country, and we are honored to provide them with the gift of reliable transportation,” said Caliber CEO and President Mark Sanders. "This is what our purpose, Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life®, means to all of us at Caliber – getting people back to the things that mean the most to them."
Today's Nashville gifting is possible because Caliber technicians volunteered their time and expertise to restore vehicles, provided by USAA and in partnership with NABC Recycled Rides®, to like-new condition. Recipients are nominated by local nonprofits and the gift of reliable transportation helps them better manage daily activities, such as commuting to work, medical appointments, school and more.
"We are proud of our Nashville teammates who restored these five vehicles and the rhythm of recipients’ lives," said Sanders.
Caliber previously gifted 10 vehicles in San Antonio, and will present the remaining 31 vehicles to recipients in California, Virginia, North Carolina, Arizona and Texas throughout 2022. Visit Caliber's website, Caliber.com, for more information about Caliber's purpose, its Restoring You ™ community platform and its history of NABC Recycled Rides® giftings.
About Caliber
Founded in 1997, the Caliber portfolio of brands has grown to more than 1,450 centers nationwide and features a full range of complementary automotive services, including Caliber Collision, the nation's largest auto collision repair provider across 40 states, Caliber Auto Care for mechanical repair and quick oil change services and Caliber Auto Glass for glass repair and replacement.
Caliber was recognized as the only company of its kind to make the Forbes 2021 list of "America's Best Large Employers," an honor awarded to companies with high employee satisfaction. Caliber was also the only auto service provider to receive an Inc. 2021 Best in Business gold medal in the Extra Large Company (500+ employees) category, recognizing Caliber for going above and beyond to make a positive impact.
With the purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life ®, Caliber's more than 24,000 teammates are committed to getting customers back on the road safely—and back to the rhythm of their lives. Dedicated to providing an outstanding customer experience, Caliber continues to rank among the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry. Learn more about Caliber at Caliber.com.
