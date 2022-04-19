LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 19, 2022--
The Caliber family of brands, including Caliber Collision, alongside Caliber Auto Care and Caliber Auto Glass, celebrates 25 years as one of the nation's leading automotive services providers. Caliber has built its business using its foundational purpose, Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life®, as a guide to connecting with teammates, customers and the communities it serves – proudly restoring the rhythm to more than nine million customers since its inception. Caliber's first collision centers opened in California in 1997. Over the following 25 years, Caliber grew to more than 1,450 locations in 40 states and continued growing by investing in complementary automotive service brands Caliber Auto Care and Caliber Auto Glass.
"At Caliber, we live our purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life® each day. This means focusing on our teammates, customers and communities," said Caliber CEO and President Mark Sanders. "We are grateful to celebrate this milestone with our Caliber family, which has fueled our success and growth."
Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life® for teammates is about offering opportunities for long-term growth and unlimited earning potential in a fulfilling career – supported by industry-leading training such as I-CAR and ASE certifications and leadership development. For customers, Caliber is committed to getting drivers back on the road safely – and back to the rhythm of their lives.
For more than two decades, Caliber's focus on purpose has also meant becoming an ally to the communities it serves. Through its platform, Restoring You™, Caliber partners with the National Auto Body Council's Recycled Rides® program, the American Heart Association, local food banks and more, resulting in:
- more than 24.5 million meals over the past ten years to feed children who lose access to school lunches during the summer
- more than $6 million to the American Heart Association for heart disease and stroke research and prevention
- more than 500 cars, with NABC Recycled Rides®, gifted to veterans, active-duty military first responders, critical front-line workers and others in need of reliable transportation
- more than $3 million in COVID-19 pandemic financial relief to support current and former teammates
"For the past 25 years, Caliber has earned a leadership position in the industry and a place in the lives of our teammates, customers and communities, and I look forward to building Caliber's future with our highly dedicated teammates over the next 25 years," said Sanders.
To hear from Caliber teammates and learn more, visit https://www.caliber.com/25th-anniversary.
About Caliber
Founded in 1997, the Caliber portfolio of brands has grown to more than 1,450 centers nationwide and features a full range of complementary automotive services, including Caliber Collision, the nation's largest auto collision repair provider across 40 states, Caliber Auto Care for mechanical repair and quick oil change services and Caliber Auto Glass for glass repair and replacement.
Caliber was recognized as the only company of its kind to make the Forbes 2021 list of "America's Best Large Employers," an honor awarded to companies with high employee satisfaction. Caliber was also the only auto service provider to receive an Inc. 2021 Best in Business gold medal in the Extra Large Company (500+ employees) category, recognizing Caliber for going above and beyond to make a positive impact.
With the purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life ®, Caliber's more than 24,000 teammates are committed to getting customers back on the road safely—and back to the rhythm of their lives. Dedicated to providing an outstanding customer experience, Caliber continues to rank among the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry. Learn more about Caliber at Caliber.com.
