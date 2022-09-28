LA JOLLA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022--
Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Calidi), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that is pioneering allogeneic cell-based platforms to revolutionize oncolytic virus therapies, today announced the appointment of David Sans, FAARM, Ph.D, MBA, in New York as Head of Corporate Development. In this newly created role, Dr. Sans will lead Calidi’s corporate development function and support activities with strategic partners, including identification, assessment and execution of potential mergers, acquisitions, investments, licensing agreements, and joint ventures.
"We are thrilled to welcome David to the Calidi team as we continue to broaden our bench of executive talents," said Allan Camaisa, chief executive officer of Calidi. "David is a highly respected leader in the life sciences industry who brings more than two decades of corporate development and banking experience and a diverse skillset to this important role. His track record of driving tangible results will be invaluable in realizing the full potential of our cell-based delivery platforms. I am confident David will make significant contributions to our ongoing success as we continue to execute our growth strategy and create shareholder value."
Dr. Sans is an accomplished corporate development executive with robust scientific and medical expertise, having most recently served as Head of Healthcare Investment Banking at ThinkEquity, where he provided a full range of investment banking advisory services and completed over 100 transactions with an aggregate value of over $10 billion. Prior to ThinkEquity, he founded the AI Pathology platform at Mount Sinai Hospital, where he built a corporate function dedicated to co-founding companies with external inventors, providing crossover investment capital and expertise to originate early-stage ventures in the life sciences field through IPO. Previously, Dr. Sans held corporate development roles at Exact Sciences and ImClone Systems. He began his career working for large pharmaceutical companies, serving as Head of Market Analytics at Pfizer, Inc., supporting the commercial launch of Rebif ® and Macugen ® and Lead Sr. Scientist at Novartis AG, supporting the launch of Glibec ®.
"I am excited to join such an innovative company and management team at a critical time," said Dr. Sans. "Calidi is executing a plan that has positioned it well for the future and has laid the foundation to generate valuable opportunities through its cutting-edge technology in oncolytic cell therapies. I look forward to working alongside the Calidi team to continue the company's growth trajectory and cultivate a strong sense of collaboration across teams while delivering significant value to our stakeholders."
David holds a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from Universtiat Ramon Llul in collaboration with the ETH in Zürich, and an MBA in Business Law from Fordham University. He also holds a Mount Sinai Board Certification in Cell Therapies and a Fellowship in Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine (FAARM).
About Calidi Biotherapeutics
Calidi Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company with proprietary technology that is revolutionizing the effective delivery and potentiation of oncolytic viruses for targeted therapy against difficult-to-treat cancers. Calidi Biotherapeutics is advancing a potent allogeneic stem cell and oncolytic virus combination for use in multiple oncology indications. Calidi’s off-the-shelf, universal cell-based delivery platforms are designed to protect, amplify, and potentiate oncolytic viruses currently in development leading to enhanced efficacy and improved patient safety. Calidi Biotherapeutics is headquartered in La Jolla, California. For more information, please visit www.calidibio.com.
