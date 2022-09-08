LA JOLLA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022--
Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Calidi), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that is pioneering allogeneic cell-based platforms to revolutionize oncolytic virus therapies, today announced that senior management will present a company overview at two upcoming investor conferences:
- SALT New York 2022 on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m ET; and
- Baird 2022 Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 11:35 a.m. PT / 2:35 p.m. ET.
About Calidi Biotherapeutics
Calidi Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company with proprietary technology that is revolutionizing the effective delivery and potentiation of oncolytic viruses for targeted therapy against difficult-to-treat cancers. Calidi Biotherapeutics is advancing a potent allogeneic stem cell and oncolytic virus combination for use in multiple oncology indications. Calidi’s off-the-shelf, universal cell-based delivery platforms are designed to protect, amplify, and potentiate oncolytic viruses currently in development leading to enhanced efficacy and improved patient safety. Calidi Biotherapeutics is headquartered in La Jolla, California. For more information, please visit www.calidibio.com.
