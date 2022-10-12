LA JOLLA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022--
Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Calidi), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that is pioneering allogeneic cell-based platforms to revolutionize oncolytic virus therapies, today announced a poster presentation highlighting pre-clinical data from the company’s SuperNova1 (SNV1) program at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting, taking place in Boston, Massachusetts and virtually, November 8-12, 2022.
Details of the poster presentation are below:
Title: SuperNova1 (SNV1), a novel oncolytic-cell based platform for cancer therapy
Abstract ID: 1137
Location: Poster Hall C
Date: November 10, 2022, 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. ET
Presenters: Duong H. Nguyen, Ph.D., Director of Translational Research and Innovation, and Antonio F. Santidrian, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Global Head of Research and Development
About Calidi Biotherapeutics
Calidi Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company with proprietary technology that is revolutionizing the effective delivery and potentiation of oncolytic viruses for targeted therapy against difficult-to-treat cancers. Calidi Biotherapeutics is advancing a potent allogeneic stem cell and oncolytic virus combination for use in multiple oncology indications. Calidi’s off-the-shelf, universal cell-based delivery platforms are designed to protect, amplify, and potentiate oncolytic viruses currently in development leading to enhanced efficacy and improved patient safety. Calidi Biotherapeutics is headquartered in La Jolla, California. For more information, please visit www.calidibio.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements and information relating to, among other things, Calidi Biotherapeutics and its business plan and strategy, and the highly competitive pharmaceutical industry. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to the Company. When used in this press release, the words “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect” as well as similar terms, are forward-looking in nature. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (many of which are beyond Calidi’s control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Calidi Biotherapeutics does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
