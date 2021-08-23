North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.