MODESTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2021--
Aero Aggregates of North America, a manufacturer of ultra-lightweight foamed glass aggregates, will open a new facility in July 2022 in Modesto, CA. The facility will turn post-consumer recycled glass into material used in agriculture and infrastructure and green commercial construction projects across the Western United States. The plant will employ 15-20 workers.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005263/en/
New Jersey Department of Transportation workers spreading aggregates over soft soil on the Route 7 Whittpenn Bridge highway embankment. (Photo: Business Wire)
Aero Aggregates will partner with Halo Glass Recycling, a new glass processor for the container industry, to recycle the equivalent of over 140 million glass bottles per year.
Aero Aggregates’ products have been used on various resiliency projects to raise the grade on soft compressible soils, add stormwater storage, promote infiltration and reduce carbon footprints.
Closed-cell aggregate is used in the construction of roads, commercial developments, sewers, greenroofs, concrete blocks, gardens, building foundations and more. Open-cell aggregate (Growstone®) has beneficial agriculture applications to reduce water usage and promote better plant growth. By extending rooting capacity, it produces thriving plants with less irrigation and maintenance.
Foamed glass aggregate is ideal for projects that require fill to be placed over soft compressible soils or areas with underground utilities. The low-density product is approximately 85% lighter than quarried aggregates. It’s durable, safe, non-leaching, rot-resistant, and highly frictional. It also cost much less to manufacture, ship and use than other forms of lightweight fill.
“The Philadelphia International Airport recently used our lightweight materials for a green construction project and cut 6,000 truckloads that would have been needed to haul traditional fill,” said Archie Filshill, CEO and co-founder of Aero Aggregates. “From manufacturing to delivery to placement, we not only accelerate construction but also help our customers reduce their carbon footprint.
“The West Coast production facility will reduce our client’s costs as we’ll no longer have to ship materials from our East Coast plant.”
About Aero Aggregates of North America
Based in Eddystone, Pennsylvania, Aero Aggregates of North America is a vertically‐integrated manufacturer of ultra‐lightweight, closed cell foamed glass aggregate (“FGA”) used in the green construction and geotechnical engineering industries. Its products, manufactured out of 100% recycled curbside glass, provide a low‐cost and sustainable solution for lightweight construction amidst increasingly stringent design and constructability requirements.
Today's civil engineering challenges include construction on soft soils, lateral load reduction for retaining walls and structures, insulating subgrade and backfill and the protection of underground utilities. Aero’s products provide an answer to these challenges and more by supplying an ultra‐lightweight material that is insulating, free‐draining, non‐absorbent, non‐combustible, and resistant to chemicals, rot and acid. For more information, please visit www.AeroAggNA.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005263/en/
CONTACT: Rick Alcantara
856.217.8662
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA PENNSYLVANIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BUILDING SYSTEMS COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY MANUFACTURING OTHER NATURAL RESOURCES OTHER TRANSPORT ENVIRONMENT NATURAL RESOURCES TRANSPORT URBAN PLANNING OTHER MANUFACTURING LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTURE OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY ENGINEERING
SOURCE: Aero Aggregates of North America
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 10/06/2021 08:00 AM/DISC: 10/06/2021 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005263/en