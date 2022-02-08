SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2022--
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) advances the value of the Revenue EDGE platform with the launch of the GigaSpire BLAST® u6me, the first carrier-class 6E system in the world. This addition to the GigaSpire BLAST family gives broadband service providers (BSPs) an immediate and seamless way to put cutting-edge technology into the homes of their most valuable subscribers—those who are eagerly adopting the latest 6E-enabled devices. Because it snaps right into the Revenue EDGE platform, the BLAST u6me is both fast and simple to adopt and manage. This means BSPs of even the smallest size can operate with the agility of the best consumer brands and deploy this breakthrough technology in days or weeks rather than months or years. Ultimately, BSPs can quickly deliver the latest technology that subscribers are happy to pay a premium for, while leveraging premium managed Wi-Fi offerings to drive continuous upsell opportunities.
Many BSPs are already leveraging the powerful Revenue EDGE platform to lock in a monetization strategy that ensures profitable growth for decades. With the launch of the GigaSpire BLAST u6me, BSPs can now:
- Be seen by subscribers as the “go to” brand for cutting-edge technology. Consumer demand is growing for the multitude of 6E-enabled devices (smartphones, laptops, 8k televisions, and more) flooding the market. The BLAST u6me helps even the smallest BSP keep these high-value subscribers out of big box stores and grow brand loyalty.
- Quickly install and easily manage cutting-edge systems in the home. The GigaSpire BLAST u6me is optimized for backhaul interoperability — either wirelessly using the 5 GHz (802.11ax) radio or via an Ethernet cable — with any existing GigaSpire BLAST system. This latest addition to the Revenue EDGE continues to raise the bar for simple and seamless installation and management of innovative residential services. When combined with Calix Support Cloud and the Command IQ® mobile app, which includes a mesh satellite placement guide, the BLAST u6me can be installed directly by a subscriber—no field tech required.
- Deploy systems immediately with no “rip and replace” required. Powered by the Revenue EDGE platform, the new GigaSpire BLAST u6me enables BSPs of any size to seamlessly add Wi-Fi 6E capabilities without replacing any existing GigaSpire BLAST systems. As a foundational component of the Revenue EDGE, the new GigaSpire BLAST® u6me can be deployed on delivery, with no need for extensive network testing. BSPs can immediately offer more dedicated bandwidth for more devices and remain on the cutting-edge of subscriber-driven innovation.
- Meet market demand while monetizing the network to grow business value. With Wi-Fi 6E, subscribers can enjoy new bandwidth-intensive applications which, in turn, drives higher bandwidth consumption. Accordingly, subscribers have a greater need for premium high-speed Internet and managed Wi-Fi packages. Providing the latest Wi-Fi technology to subscribers also enables BSPs to recover the money subscribers would otherwise spend on expensive (and hard to support) consumer Wi-Fi solutions.
“Wi-Fi 6E is a game-changer for us and for our members,” said Derick Mottern, CEO of Scio Mutual Telephone Association (SMTA) in Oregon. “Thanks to the seamless integration with the Revenue EDGE platform, we can quickly offer the latest and greatest technology with more dedicated bandwidth, less interference and better performance to our members, while increasing revenue and providing a great member experience.”
“We designed the powerful Revenue EDGE platform specifically to help even the smallest BSP compete and win against the consumer giants,” said Matt Collins, executive vice president of commercial operations and chief marketing officer for Calix. “As a core component of Revenue EDGE, BSPs can deploy new GigaSpire BLAST systems without any rip-and-replace hassles, while shrinking integration time to weeks instead of months or years. We’re pleased that customers like Jade Communications and Pineland have been leveraging this transformational model to simplify their business, quickly and seamlessly introduce revenue-generating services, and help their communities thrive. It’s even more exciting to see the momentum grow, with customers like SMTA signing on to innovate at the pace of even the best consumer brands. With the introduction of the GigaSpire BLAST u6me, we are now giving our customers incredible agility to put the latest 6E technology into subscribers’ homes and keep them out of big box stores for good. This is yet another example of the way Calix is continuously helping BSPs monetize the networks they’ve invested millions to build.”
To learn more, download the white paper, “ Expanding Wi-Fi into the 6 GHz Spectrum,” and visit our GigaSpire BLAST® u6 resource page.
