Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that its GigaSpire® BLAST systems have achieved BBF.398 Grade Wi-Fi industry benchmark recognition from the Broadband Forum. The BBF.398 Grade Wi-Fi industry benchmark is included in the Broadband Forum’s (BBF) Issue 2 TR-398 standard. To ensure impartiality, the University of New Hampshire’s InterOperability Laboratory (IOL) conducted a rigorous and vendor impartial new performance test plan. The test measures Wi-Fi performance against a set of absolute requirements, which GigaSpire BLAST systems far exceeded. These achievements demonstrate the longstanding Calix commitment to meet broadband industry standards across its entire portfolio. The industry-leading GigaSpire BLAST systems are part of the fully integrated Revenue Edge Solution, which enables Broadband Service Providers (BSPs) to adopt and deploy new systems and innovative services in days or weeks rather than the typical months and years with a traditional premises model. By pairing the GigaSpire Blast systems with the Calix Cloud and Revenue Edge Suites, BSPs can simplify their operations, excite their subscribers, and grow their value.
Beyond this most recent certification, all Calix GigaSpire BLAST systems can also be managed by any BBF TR-069 compliant Automatic Configuration Server (ACS) to automate remote provisioning and link a subscriber’s device to a BSP’s network and support teams. Calix recently surpassed the milestone of full compatibility with 90 non-Calix gateways and CPE devices with Calix Support Cloud —and further extended its commitment to industry standards by adding support for technical specifications such as Wi-Fi Alliance Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Data Elements™ to its software stack, with plans to add Broadband Forum’s TR-369 standard in an upcoming release. Calix champions industry standards in many ways including:
- Developing standards and establishing benchmarks to support continuous innovation. Calix actively participates in multiple broadband industry standards and benchmarks such as BBF.398—collaborating with silicon vendors, independent testing labs, software developers, and industry organizations to develop standards that drive innovation for the entire industry.
- Embracing evolving standards to accelerate time-to-market for BSPs. Calix continues to expand and evolve its dynamic stack environment with the incorporation of TR-069, Wi-Fi Alliance Wi-Fi Data Elements™ and Wi-Fi Alliance Wi-Fi EasyMesh™, and the announced inclusion of TR-369 and Wi-Fi Alliance Passpoint®. These industry standards enable BSPs to unlock tremendous value and accelerate time-to-market.
- Testing and integrating for seamless ecosystem inclusion. Calix works closely with its customers to streamline and optimize the integration of non-Calix gateways and CPE with in-house testing and certification. Because Calix is committed to supporting BSPs at any point of their transformation journey, BSPs can still use legacy solutions while dramatically reducing unnecessary truck rolls and trouble-call escalations with Calix Support Cloud. They also maintain the flexibility to adopt standards-based gateways in the future.
“Calix is helping to accelerate innovation in the broadband industry by adopting industry standards and benchmarks like TR-398 and BBF.398,” said Lincoln Lavoie, Broadband Forum technical chair. “With new critical performance indicators (KPIs), the standard provides a sharper overview of overall device performance to help operators select the most appropriate business and home solutions to meet subscriber Wi-Fi connectivity demands.”
BBF Issue 2 TR-398 seamlessly validates the devices used in broadband deployments—and sets industry benchmarks to optimize their performance while addressing and identifying potential operational issues before they hit the market. It also updates multiple performance test cases.
“We are proud that the Calix GigaSpire BLAST family are pioneering the deployment of next generation Wi-Fi systems that are first to achieve BBF.398 Grade Wi-Fi industry benchmark validation. This certification marks the latest milestone in our longstanding and continued commitment to open industry standards and organizations,” said Michel Langlois, chief technology officer at Calix. “Without industry standards, products are more expensive to acquire and operate or substitute. Standards help create competition, accelerate innovation, and drive differentiation. Differentiation is how Calix enables BSPs to win, stand out above the rest, and create amazing experiences for their subscribers.”
