SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 11, 2022--
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that Calix management will participate in the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on May 18, 2022. Chairman and CEO, Carl Russo, and CFO, Cory Sindelar, will hold a virtual fireside chat at 8:45 a.m. Pacific Time (11:45 a.m. Eastern Time) on that day.
In addition, both Mr. Russo and Mr. Sindelar will attend and be available for meetings at the 16 th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Spring Conference on May 19, 2022.
Details for these events are available at http://investor-relations.calix.com.
About Calix
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission; to enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220511005318/en/
CONTACT: Investor InquiriesInvestor Relations
investorrelations@calix.comPress InquiriesCory Sindelar
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: NETWORKS INTERNET DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE
SOURCE: Calix, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 05/11/2022 08:45 AM/DISC: 05/11/2022 08:46 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220511005318/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.