Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that it has once again swept the awards for the Best Company Outlook, Best Engineering Team, Best Global Culture, and Best Place to Work in the Bay Area from Comparably, one of the leading culture and compensation monitoring sites in the United States. The company received these same four Comparably awards in 2021. Calix is the leading provider of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services that enable even the smallest broadband service provider (BSP) to simplify their business to attain the lowest possible OPEX. At the same time, Calix enables them to excite their subscribers with an ever-growing portfolio of experiences that grows subscriber loyalty, brand power, revenue, and community.
Comparably award rankings are derived from sentiment ratings provided by current employees. This year, Calix ranks 34 th of 100 on the Best Company Outlook award list. This award reflects employee confidence about the future success of the company and how likely they are to recommend working there to a friend. Calix also ranks 17 th of 50 tech companies on the list of Best Engineering Teams and 11 th out of 50 Best Places to Work in the Bay Area, putting Calix on par with companies like Apple and Zoom. These rankings are based on ratings provided by current employees in 20 different workplace culture categories. All Engineering Team ratings were provided during the COVID-19 pandemic from March 2021 through March 2022, making this list especially relevant for job seekers looking to be a part of great engineering teams in the wake of what has been termed by industry analysts as “the Great Resignation.”
Since 2020, Calix has won 21 Comparably awards and has an A+ Culture Score. Calix has developed its award-winning culture through a unique set of core beliefs and best practices, including:
- Award-winning technological innovation and customer success focus that enables broadband service transformation. Calix cloud and software platforms deliver unparalleled solutions that allow even the smallest broadband service provider (BSP) to innovate and transform. Industry-leading Revenue EDGE and Intelligent Access EDGE platforms, combined with the Calix Cloud and support services, empower BSPs across North America’s vast rural landscape to quickly adopt industry best practices to propel their communities forward, dominate their markets, and crush consumer giant competition.
- Work-from-anywhere culture that has existed since 2016 and attracts top talent. Calix has a longstanding commitment to “work from anywhere” for employees—since well before the COVID-19 pandemic began and big tech companies began to embrace remote work. This practice lets Calix hire the industry’s most outstanding talent regardless of location. Calix recently completed the biggest hiring quarter in the company’s history with more than 100 new team members. It will continue to expand its workforce throughout 2022.
- An open, diverse culture, owned and constantly improved by Calix team members. Diverse team members at Calix have consistently given the company an A+ rating, with Comparably ranking Calix in the top five percent of large companies for diversity. In 2021, Comparably gave Calix awards for “Best Company for Women” and “Best Company for Diversity.” In January 2022, Calix ranked #12 out of the top 50 U.S. small and medium businesses on Glassdoor’s annual “Employee Choice Awards.”
“When I look at our success and dominant position in the industry, I see how deeply our employees embrace our culture to collaborate, create, and communicate,” said Michael Weening, president and chief operating officer at Calix. “I’m proud of our teams who make Calix a better place to work through a ‘better, better, never best’ mindset. These awards also demonstrate the excellence of our engineering teams, who are helping us lead the industry as the premiere cloud and software platforms company for broadband businesses. Our longstanding commitment to a work-from-anywhere culture and transformative platforms and systems will continue to help us attract the very best and the brightest. This is an exciting time to at Calix as we lead change that has a direct and positive impact on the lives of broadband subscribers around the world.”
Calix has more than 200 open work-from-anywhere and onsite roles across our organization for top talent seeking the best company for culture and leadership. Visit the Calix Careers page to learn how you can join our award-winning team.
About Comparably
Comparably ( www.comparably.com ) is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories—based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education—it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably’s studies and annual Best Places to Work & Best Brands Awards, visit www.comparably.com/news.
About Calix
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX)—Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission: to enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.
