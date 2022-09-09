SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022--
Activision will reveal the latest details on the future of Call of Duty ® on Thursday, September 15, 2022. The franchise showcase event titled “ Call of Duty ®: Next ” will feature new details on Call of Duty ®: Modern Warfare II multiplayer, as well as the upcoming Modern Warfare II multiplayer beta, the new Call of Duty ®: Warzone ™ 2.0 and Call of Duty ®: Warzone ™ Mobile.
Fans can tune into the following channels to watch the live broadcast beginning at 10am PT followed by live gameplay sessions streamed by a multitude of the biggest and most popular global streamers and content creators.
- https://www.youtube.com/callofduty
- https://www.twitch.tv/callofduty
- https://twitter.com/callofduty
- https://www.facebook.com/callofduty
For more information and the latest details follow @CallofDuty on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.
About Activision
Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and is a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company. More information about Activision and its products can be found on the company’s website at www.activision.com or by following @Activision.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: Information in this press release or provided during the live broadcast that involves Activision Publishing’s expectations, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including statements about the availability, pricing, features, and functionality of Call of Duty® are forward-looking statements that are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause Activision Publishing’s actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this press release or provided during the live broadcast include unanticipated product delays and other factors identified in the risk factors sections of Activision Blizzard’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Activision Publishing and Activision Blizzard as of the date of this release, and neither Activision Publishing nor Activision Blizzard assumes any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of the future performance of Activision Publishing or Activision Blizzard and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations
ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY, CALL OF DUTY WARZONE, MODERN WARFARE, and WARZONE are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005093/en/
CONTACT: Mike Mantarro
VP, Public Relations
Activision
310.613.9101
michael.mantarro@activision.com
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY ELECTRONIC GAMES ENTERTAINMENT
SOURCE: Activision Publishing, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/09/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 09/09/2022 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005093/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.