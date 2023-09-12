Calm Waters AI Names Kozin Executive VP of Sales

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2023--
Calm Waters AI, an autonomous Evaluation & Management (E/M) coding solution for providers, announced that Kurt Kozin has been named Executive Vice President of Sales.
Kurt Kozin - Calm Waters AI EVP, Sales (Photo: Business Wire)
Kozin, who has been part of the Calm Waters AI team since the company’s inception, oversees a national sales team whose outreach extends to health systems and physician practice groups of all sizes across the country.
“Kurt is a passionate sales executive with a long track record of developing successful sales teams and go-to-market strategies,” said Joe Ferro, President of Calm Waters AI. “He has been instrumental to our company’s rapid growth in 2023.”
Kozin possesses 25 years of experience in healthcare, much of it encompassing medical records and revenue cycle management. Most recently, before joining Calm Waters AI, Kozin served as Senior Vice President for Ventra Health, a leader in the revenue cycle field.”
About Calm Waters AI
Calm Waters AI, an affiliate of Montecito Medical, simplifies and expedites the E/M coding process by leveraging AI technology. Calm Waters AI is part of a platform of solutions offered by Montecito Medical that enable providers to increase revenue, decrease costs and build wealth. Learn more about Calm Waters AI at www.calmwatersai.com. Learn more about Montecito Medical at www.montecitomac.com.
