Calroy Health Sciences, a company dedicated to developing innovative natural solutions to optimize cardiovascular health, has announced it has been awarded a patent titled “Methods to Stabilize and Reverse Atherosclerotic Lesions by Sulfated Polysaccharides” for its cardiovascular support product Arterosil®.
“The patent is a critical milestone as we establish the exceptional clinical value of Arterosil,” said Ed Hoyt, President and CEO of Calroy Health Sciences. “Not only does it reflect the product’s unique scientific innovation, but it confirms Calroy’s commitment to our expanding research agenda. I believe it will help us establish additional educational opportunities and strategic partnerships.”
Arterosil is a dietary supplement clinically proven to protect and restore the endothelial glycocalyx, a microscopically thin, gel-like layer that coats the entire luminal side of the vascular endothelium. Comprised of a polysaccharide-proteoglycan matrix, the endothelial glycocalyx is a key to cardiovascular health. One important function of the glycocalyx is to act as a permeability barrier to control the access of blood cholesterol to the vessel wall.
“Calroy is committed to developing safe and effective products through robust scientific research,” said Chen Chen, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Calroy Health Sciences. “Arterosil is the first commercial product specifically designed to regenerate the endothelial glycocalyx, and now, the first and only dietary supplement with a U.S. patent targeting vulnerable plaque. As the category leader, Calroy will continue to invest in building a body of clinical evidence to demonstrate the full potential of Arterosil.”
The method by which Arterosil helps to stabilize and regress vulnerable plaque is covered under U.S. Patent 11,135,238.
For more information about Calroy Health Sciences, visit https://calroy.com. To learn more about Arterosil, go to https://arterosil.com.
About Arterosil®
Arterosil® is a dietary supplement clinically proven to protect and restore the endothelial glycocalyx, a slippery lining that helps regulate the access of plaque-causing cholesterol to the vascular endothelium. Arterosil contains MonitumRS™ - a proprietary extract of rhamnan sulfate, a specialized sulfated polysaccharide derived from the rare green seaweed, Monostroma nitidum. Rhamnan sulfate is a powerful glycocalyx regenerating compound and has been reported to possess many cardiovascular health benefits. Arterosil® is manufactured in the U.S.A. and available through licensed healthcare professionals.
About Calroy Health Sciences
Calroy Health Sciences is a company dedicated to science-based innovations that transform human health with natural solutions. Its mission is to develop innovative therapies aimed at optimizing cardiovascular health. Calroy invests heavily in research and clinical studies to support its specific formulations as part of its approach and commitment to customers. Arterosil® is a unique product offered by Calroy to protect and restore the endothelial glycocalyx, a microscopic gel-like lining that naturally protects the endothelium.
