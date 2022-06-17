DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 17, 2022--
The "Cameroon Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cameroon Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Cameroon today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2026.
The report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, and mobile markets, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.
The total telecom service revenues will grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the 2021-2026 period, from $1.3 billion in 2021 to $1.8 billion in 2026, supported by growth in revenues from mobile data and fixed broadband segments. Mobile data services revenues will grow from $390.1 million in 2021 to $734.5 million in 2026, at a CAGR of 13.5%, driven by growing mobile internet subscriptions and increasing mobile data service ARPU over the forecast period.
The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:
- Demographic and macroeconomic context in Cameroon.
- The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, DTT migration, IoT regulations etc.
- Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, and mobile data markets.
- The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.
- Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications market.
- Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.
Scope
- The overall telecom services revenue in Cameroon will grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026, to reach $1.8 billion in 2026.
- Mobile data service revenues will grow at a CAGR of 13.5% over 2021-2026, driven by growing mobile internet subscriptions and increasing mobile data service ARPU over the forecast period.
- Fixed broadband service revenue will increase at a CAGR of 6.6% over 2021-2026, supported by growing adoption of broadband services and increasing broadband service ARPU.
Key Topics Covered:
- Market highlights
- Demographic, macroeconomic, and regulatory context
- Demographic and macroeconomic context
- Regulatory context
- Telecom market outlook
- Total telecom service revenue
- Mobile services market
- Fixed services
Companies Mentioned
- MTN Cameroon
- Orange Cameroon
- Nexttel Cameroon
- YooMee Mobile
