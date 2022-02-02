WASHINGTON — Michigan members of Congress are stocking their war chests ahead of what promises to be an expensive campaign season following redistricting, including potentially two incumbent-on-incumbent primaries.
The primary crunch for incumbents is because Michigan is losing a seat in Congress, going from 14 to 13 districts, as a result of slow population growth relative to other states.
The delegation's senior Republican, U.S. Rep. Fred Upton of St. Joseph, reported raising nearly $726,380 in the last quarter, ending the year with $1.46 million cash on hand.
Upton outpaced Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Holland, who posted nearly $408,600 in receipts through Dec. 31 and $1.1 million in cash reserves.
Upton and Huizenga were drawn together in Michigan's new 4th District by Michigan's Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. While Upton has not said yet whether he'll run for a 19th term, Huizenga is already campaigning in the new district.
"I wish I could say we're looking at the tea leaves here, but with this fundraising period ending just three days after maps were finalized, I don't think we can say this is a strong indication of how (Upton) is leaning," said Simon Schuster of the Michigan Campaign Finance Network.
"That said, this would indicate to me this is the reporting of a candidate girding for the possibility of a primary fight."
Sarah Hubbard, a Republican lobbyist and principal of the Lansing-based firm Acuitas, said not to count Upton out. "That level of funds available in his campaign account gives him the luxury of being able to think about it," Hubbard said.
Former President Donald Trump has backed a third Republican in the GOP primary after Upton voted for his impeachment a year ago. Trump endorsed state Rep. Steve Carra of Three Rivers last year before the redistricting lines were finalized.
Carra confirmed this week that he's definitely running in the GOP primary in the new 4th District to represent his hometown of Portage. He called on Upton to drop out.
Both Upton and Huizenga dwarfed Carra's fundraising last quarter. Carra reported $134,759 in receipts, including $6,000 he loaned his campaign, and had $203,789 cash on hand.
In the other member-on-member primary, U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens hauled in $634,500 to Rep. Andy Levin's $364,600 in the Democratic primary for the new 11th District, which covers Royal Oak, Farmington Hills, West Bloomfield Township and Pontiac.
Stevens of Waterford Township reported over $1.9 million in cash in the bank to Levin's $1.1 million.
Her campaign emphasized that it was the fourth consecutive quarter that she had raised more money than Levin, who lives in Bloomfield Township. His team pointed out that his fundraising produced a seven-figure reserve "without the benefit of previously running in a nationally targeted race," referring to the old, GOP-leaning 11th District.
"That frontline status certainly helped her raise a bunch of money," said Dave Dulio, a political scientist at Oakland University. "It's kind of ironic, right, that the Democratic Party helps these candidates raise these large sums of money, and now it's going to be used in part to go after another Democrat."
The top U.S. House fundraiser in the Michigan delegation was once again Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly, who brought in $959,500 and reported a $4.5 million war chest in the bank.
Slotkin, who like Stevens flipped a GOP seat in 2018, is running in a newly drawn district anchored by Lansing. It's been deemed a tossup. Slotkin this fall could end up facing state Sen. Tom Barrett, a Republican from Charlotte. Barrett raised about $311,970 and had $254,172 in cash reserves as of Dec. 31.
"Tom is a good fundraiser for a state legislator. This is a whole different ballgame. Slotkin has millions in the bank already," said political consultant Adrian Hemond, CEO of the Lansing-based firm Grassroots Midwest.
"He’s got tailwinds. It should be a good Republican year. But he’s got a long way to go to make up for her financial advantage in terms of cash on hand.”
In another swing seat, GOP Rep. Peter Meijer of Grand Rapids Township posted $529,465 in receipts, including $75,000 he loaned his campaign, ending the year with $1.2 million in cash reserves.
Meijer challenger John Gibbs, a former Trump administration staffer, reported $104,467 in receipts, including $53,000 that he loaned his campaign. Gibbs also received $5,000 from Save America, Trump's leadership PAC.
Gibbs served as a housing official in the Trump administration, and the former president endorsed him in mid-November after Meijer voted for Trump's impeachment. Gibbs ended the year with $83,246 in the bank.
Democrat Hillary Scholten announced Tuesday her intent to challenge Meijer for his seat. She lost to Meijer in the old 3rd District 47% to 53% when the seat was open due to Libertarian Rep. Justin Amash's retirement.
The Meijer-Scholten contest was the most expensive U.S. House race in Michigan in 2020, totaling $16.1 million in candidate and outside spending, according to the Michigan Campaign Finance Network.
In another competitive district, Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint Township, posted $401,455 in receipts and $1.7 million cash on hand. He could face Republican Paul Junge of Brighton, who has said he intends to move into the new 8th District to run for Congress. Junge reported raising no money last quarter.
Republican attorney Eric Esshaki of Birmingham raised $423,300 for his campaign for the open seat in the new 10th District centered on Macomb County, reporting about $412,400 in the bank. Former two-time Senate candidate John James joined the 10th District race Monday.
Democrat and first-time candidate Huwaida Arraf of Macomb Township reported raising $203,660 for her bid in the 10th, with $102,550 cash on hand. Warren City Councilwoman Angela Rogensues launched her campaign in the district this month.
At least five Democrats are campaigning in the 13th District, which is open because U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit is moving to run next door in the new 12th District. Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Southfield, is retiring at the end of her term.
State Rep. Shri Thanedar, D-Detroit, reported putting $5 million of his own fortune into his campaign for Congress.
The other Democrats running in the 13th so far include state Sen. Adam Hollier, former state Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo, attorney Michael Griffie and Ralph Godbee, a former Detroit police chief.
The new Democratic-leaning 13th District covers the bulk of Detroit, Hamtramck, the Grosse Pointes and several downriver communities.
Tlaib, who is running for her third term, raised $460,690 and has $1.4 million in cash reserves.
At least two others have said they intend to challenge Tlaib: Former Democratic state Reps. Shanelle Jackson of Detroit and Phil Cavanagh of Redford Township.
The new 12th District includes Dearborn, Southfield and part of Detroit, as well as Livonia, Inkster, Westland, Garden City and Redford Charter Township.
