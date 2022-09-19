North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy with a few showers. High around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.