Can-Fite Enters Rare Genetic Disease Field Based on impactful findings of a Fondazione Telethon and Naples University Researcher showing Piclidenoson is efficacious in Treating Lowe Syndrome

Lowe Syndrome, also known as oculo-cerebro-renal syndrome (OCRL), an X-linked genetic condition occurring almost exclusively in males, is a multisystem disorder characterized by vision problems including clouding of the lenses of the eyes (cataracts) that are present at birth, kidney problems that usually develop in the first year of life, and brain abnormalities associated with intellectual disabilities, and a life span that rarely exceeds 40 years. Lowe Syndrome prevalence is estimated at approximately 1 in 500,000.