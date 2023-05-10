FILE - This April 12, 2021 photo shows houses in Knoxville, a neighborhood in Pittsburgh. Most older adults ages 50 to 80 say it’s important to stay in their homes for as long as they can, according to the 2022 National Poll on Healthy Aging from the University of Michigan. But aging in place isn’t as simple as just staying home — you must consider the costs, including those for age-related home renovations, home maintenance and caregiving.