North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 61F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.