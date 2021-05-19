Montreal Canadiens (24-21-11, fourth in the North Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (35-14-7, first in the North Division)
Toronto; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -197, Canadiens +166; over/under is 5.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host Montreal after Nicholas Suzuki scored two goals in the Canadiens' 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.
The Maple Leafs are 35-14-7 against the rest of their division. Toronto is second in the NHL averaging 6.0 assists per game, led by Mitchell Marner with 0.8.
The Canadiens are 24-21-11 against the rest of their division. Montreal ranks 24th in the NHL with 31.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.
Toronto defeated Montreal 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on May 8.
TOP PERFORMERS: Auston Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 41 goals, adding 25 assists and collecting 66 points. Marner has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.
Joel Edmundson leads the Canadiens with a plus-28 in 55 games this season. Suzuki has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.
LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 7-1-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, three penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.
Canadiens: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .881 save percentage.
INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Zach Bogosian: out (undisclosed).
Canadiens: Phillip Danault: day to day (concussion), Shea Weber: day to day (upper body).
———
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.