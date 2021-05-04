Montreal Canadiens (24-18-9, fourth in the North Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (20-27-5, sixth in the North Division)
Ottawa, Ontario; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators +138, Canadiens -167
BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host Montreal after the Canadiens defeated Toronto 3-2 in overtime.
The Senators have gone 20-27-5 against division opponents. Ottawa averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the NHL. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 63 total minutes.
The Canadiens are 24-18-9 against the rest of their division. Montreal ranks 20th in the NHL with 31.6 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.
In their last meeting on May 1, Montreal won 3-2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tkachuk has 34 total points for the Senators, 16 goals and 18 assists. Josh Norris has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.
Tyler Toffoli leads the Canadiens with 28 goals and has 41 points. Nicholas Suzuki has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.
LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 7-2-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.8 penalties and 12 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .938 save percentage.
Canadiens: 5-5-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.6 assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.
INJURIES: Senators: Anton Forsberg: day to day (lower body), Joey Daccord: out (ankle), Micheal Haley: out (groin), Thomas Chabot: day to day (upper body), Matt Murray: day to day (lower body), Austin Watson: out (wrist).
Canadiens: Paul Byron: day to day (lower body), Carey Price: day to day (upper body), Shea Weber: day to day (upper body).
———
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.