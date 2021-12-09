BEIJING & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2021--
CANbridge Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a leading China-based global rare disease-focused biopharmaceutical company committed to the research, development and commercialization of transformative therapies, announced that it signed the collaboration on a rare disease research agreement with the Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH), on December 9, 2021. Under terms of the agreement, the two parties will collaborate on research and development in rare disease drug innovation, translational medicine and clinical verification, leveraging their respective strengths to further improve the development of innovative rare disease drugs and drive medical research and the development of industrial systems for diagnosis and treatment.
“We are delighted and honored to enter into the collaboration agreement with PUMCH, the only national lead organization of the National Collaborative Network for the Diagnosis and Treatment of Rare Diseases with extensive experience in the diagnosis, treatment and clinical research of rare diseases,” said James Xue, Ph.D., CANbridge Founder, Chairman and CEO. “Working together, I believe we’ll be able to find a characteristically Chinese path for the development and innovation of rare disease treatments and to provide hope for patients with rare diseases and their families.”
About the Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH)
Founded in 1921, the Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH) is a modern AAA hospital. In addition to providing medical services, it is also a teaching and research hospital. PUMCH is a national center designated by the National Health Commission (NHC) for guiding the diagnosis and treatment of intractable diseases and critical illness. It is also one of the first hospitals designated to provide healthcare services for government officials and foreigners, one of the national demonstration centers for higher medical education and the standard training of resident doctors, and one of the key national centers for clinical medical research and innovation. The hospital is known both in China and abroad for its full range of services strong human resources, prominent specialties, and overall strength. PUMCH was ranked No.1 twice during the nationwide performance evaluation of AAA public hospitals and topped the “Ranking of Chinese Hospitals,” by Fudan University Institute of Hospital Management, for 12 consecutive years.
PUMCH is a leader in rare diseases. In 2016, PUMCH led the national key research program, the Clinical Cohort Study of Intractable and Rare Diseases, and built China’s National Registration System for Intractable and Rare Diseases, which became one of the largest platforms for information about rare diseases in the world. Within the framework of the NHC’s Expert Committee on the Clinical Care and Accessibility for Rare Diseases, PUMCH led top Chinese experts to draft China's First List of Rare Diseases and compiled and published Interpretation of China's First List of Rare Diseases, Guidelines for the Diagnosis and Treatment of Rare Diseases (the 2019 edition) (released by the NHC), and Rare Diseases, a textbook for graduate students during the 13 th Five-Year Plan period. The hospital has also been driving technical training on the diagnosis and treatment of rare diseases across the country. Currently, PUMCH is undertaking research projects of the State Key Laboratory of Rare Diseases, the National Center for Translational Medicine, the National Center of the National Collaborative Network for the Diagnosis and Treatment of Rare Diseases, and the National Center for the Quality Control of Rare Diseases. The hospital is building a national center for research and innovation with respect to the diagnosis and treatment of rare diseases with all the necessary clinical resources and expertise.
About CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc.
CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a China-based global rare disease-focused biopharmaceutical company committed to the research, development and commercialization of transformative therapies.
CANbridge has a comprehensive and differentiated pipeline of 13 drug assets with significant market potential, targeting some of the most prevalent rare diseases and rare oncology.
These include Hunter syndrome (MPS II) and other lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs), complement mediated disorders, hemophilia A, metabolic disorders, rare cholestatic liver diseases and neuromuscular diseases, as well as glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).
CANbridge strategically combines global collaborations and internal research to build and diversify its drug portfolio and invest in next-generation gene therapy technologies for rare disease treatments. CANbridge global partners include, but are not limited to, Apogenix, GC Pharma, Mirum, Wuxi Biologics, Privus, the University of Massachusetts Medical School (UMass), the University of Washington School of Medicine, LogicBio and Scriptr.
For more on CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc., please go to: www.canbridgepharma.com.
