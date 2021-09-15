AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2021--
Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation (TOCC), Texas’ leading medical cannabis provider, announced today the company hired four-time cancer survivor and medical cannabis advocate Mike Thompson as director of strategic partnerships.
On Sept. 1, 2021, Texas expanded the Compassionate Use Program (CUP) to include all cancer patients. For Thompson—who has relied on traditional pharmaceutical drugs for most of his life—the expansion was a monumental shift for cancer patients seeking alternative pain management solutions.
“Cancer took five years of my life when I was young and being trapped in the fog of opioids took an additional six,” said Thompson. Now enrolled as a patient under the CUP in addition to his new role at TOCC, Mike’s passion for life has been renewed. “I still deal with chronic pain, but under Texas’ expanded medical cannabis program, my life is now on a trajectory I never thought possible. It’s a tremendous honor to join the team that has already served so many deserving patients and a privilege to raise awareness for the life-changing benefits of medical cannabis.”
In his new role, Thompson will serve as a liaison between TOCC and the Texas medical community to educate prescribing physicians and other health care professionals about the power and efficacy of medical cannabis.
“Mike has been an integral advocate for medical cannabis in Texas and played a crucial role in the passage of House Bill 1535,” said Morris Denton, CEO of TOCC. “We’re thrilled to welcome him to the TOCC team. He has already expanded our reach to hundreds of health care professionals through an introductory webinar series that helps new and prospective physicians onboard to the CUP. As a born and raised Texan, Mike’s experience is an inspiring symbol for patients, prescribers and lawmakers of the power and truth of medical cannabis.”
TOCC’s gummies, tincture and lozenge products are available for statewide delivery at www.texasoriginal.com, at their dispensary in Austin, Texas, and through the company’s convenient patient pick-up locations in North Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.
To learn whether you or a loved one qualifies for medical cannabis, visit www.texasoriginal.com/patients. If you are a physician interested in registering with the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Compassionate Use Registry, click here for TOCC’s four-step guide for registration.
About Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation
Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation (TOCC) is the leading licensed medical marijuana producer in Texas, working alongside physicians to provide the highest quality cannabis medicine to patients and families seeking relief across the state. As fellow Texans, we are dedicated to representing the integrity of this great state with our commitment to quality, consistency and purity in every product we produce. We remain committed to advancing safe, legal access to this powerful medicine. TOCC is headquartered in Austin, with delivery throughout the entire state. For more information, visit www.texasoriginal.com.
