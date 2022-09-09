ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022--
Candor Technology announced today that it has been granted a U.S. Patent for its CogniTech™ Expert System Technology which successfully models an underwriter and forensic auditor’s critical thinking.
Using Candor’s Loan Engineering System (LES), Candor clients have reported increased underwriter productivity by 400%, decrease turn-time by at least 10 days and increase pull-through by 15%. With this data, Candor estimates the reduction in repurchase exposure goes from 12bps to 1bps with the use of Candor’s technology.
Candor’s patented technology operates as an unbiased data matching and validation system. The system conducts a consistent underwriting of a loan or other financial asset, leveraging its access to and ability to interpret and compare data from multiple sources that lead to the quality underwriting of a loan. Candor’s technology doesn’t operate in the shadows of a black box, but rather creates a transparent and auditable underwriting trail that is preserved in a permanent, immutable, quantum ledger database.
The patent further solidifies Candor’s mission to conduct autonomous, extensive loan data analysis using expert systems technology and then leverage that analysis to make complex underwriting decisions and clear conditions leaving the underwriter to be able to focus on more difficult tasks. To date, Candor’s Loan Engineering System has conducted more than 1.8 million underwrites for banks, credit unions and mortgage lenders with zero repurchases.
“At Candor we strive to create best-in-class technology to benefit the consumer, the lender and the mortgage investor,” said Candor CEO Tom Showalter. “Receiving this patent on the technology we have spent years perfecting is tremendously rewarding, as it propels us forward in our goal to break down barriers to homeownership by bringing greater ease and efficiency to the mortgage loan process.”
ABOUT CANDOR TECHNOLOGY
Candor Technology’s Loan Engineering System is in a category all its own: Mortgage Decision Sciences Technology. The one-of-a-kind technology automates the costliest and most time-consuming portion of origination: the credit & information risk assessment conducted by underwriters. With the power to automate the intellect and judgment required to make underwriting decisions, lenders can consistently originate high quality, high margin mortgage loans, without bias. With Candor Technology, lenders get the velocity to scale to meet any market cycle demand with no change in personnel. Calculate Candor ROI here.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005079/en/
CONTACT: Jacob Gaffney
Gaffney Austin, LLC
817-471-7627
KEYWORD: GEORGIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA MANAGEMENT RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE BANKING TECHNOLOGY CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BLOCKCHAIN SOFTWARE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY FINANCE
SOURCE: Candor Technology
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/09/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 09/09/2022 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005079/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.