Candy Digital Hires Former Instagram Executive, Andre Llewellyn, as Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2021--
Candy Digital, the next generation digital collectible company, announced today that former Instagram executive, Andre Llewellyn, has joined the company as its Chief Marketing Officer. In his new role, Llewellyn, will oversee all marketing and communications strategy for Candy to grow its customer base and drive multi-channel engagement.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211122005788/en/
Credit: Candy Digital
Llewellyn is an established award-winning marketer with nearly two decades of experience. As one of the first hires on Instagram’s Brand Marketing team, he spearheaded the launches of Instagram Shopping and Instagram Stories. He also led the development of real-time marketing and social strategy at Proctor & Gamble while working on Tide.
“I’m so excited to be joining Candy Digital,” said Llewellyn. “The team is full of visionaries who are reimagining the world of fan engagement through the power of technology and innovative NFT products. As fans and consumers continue to blend the physical with digital, there is so much opportunity to build and grow a captive audience and community.”
Throughout his career, Andre also worked at leading agencies including Wunderman, Ogilvy, and DigitasLBi, servicing every major industry vertical before pursuing his MBA from NYU's Stern School of Business.
“Andre is a pioneering spirit and proven marketing leader who understands the NFT landscape and the potential it has to truly enhance fan engagement on a deeper level,” said Scott Lawin, CEO of Candy Digital. “We’re thrilled to have him join the team and I look forward to working with him closely as we continue to grow and expand our offerings and define the future of fandom.”
Candy Digital recently launched its Beta platform giving fans and consumers their first opportunity to directly buy, sell and trade Candy’s NFT products. As a leader in innovative NFT products, Candy’s latest slate of products include its Play of the Day and World Series trophy and medallion collection through its partnership with Major League Baseball (MLB). In addition to MLB, the company’s current partners include Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA), the Race Team Alliance (RTA) and several notable college athletes.
About Candy Digital
Candy Digital is a next generation digital collectible company founded by three executive partners: Michael Rubin, CEO, Fanatics; Mike Novogratz, founder and CEO, Galaxy Digital; and Gary Vaynerchuk, Serial Entrepreneur and Investor.
Candy Digital is Major League Baseball’s Official Partner for NFT’s and Collectibles. Candy operates Major League Baseball’s official NFT ecosystem where fans and collectors will be able to purchase, trade, and share officially licensed NFTs to deepen their love of the sport. Candy Digital recently released its “2021 MLB ICONs” collection which featured digital collectibles of the 2021 MLB All-Stars and top Prospects.
Candy’s team of world-class digital artists, designers, and technologists are developing a broad range of digital collectibles, beginning with sports content and expanding into art, entertainment, music, and more.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211122005788/en/
CONTACT: Media Contact:
Matthew Jordan
KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BASEBALL GENERAL SPORTS SPORTS OTHER COMMUNICATIONS MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS OTHER SPORTS LICENSING (SPORTS)
SOURCE: Candy Digital
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 11/22/2021 09:00 AM/DISC: 11/22/2021 09:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211122005788/en