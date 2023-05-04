Cantaloupe Announces First Seed Software Expansion in Europe

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for self-service commerce, is excited to announce a partnership expansion that extends its footprint in Europe with Sweden-based HGM Dryckservice AB (HGM). HGM will use Cantaloupe’s Seed software platform, which will be rolled out to support HGM’s growing micro markets business.