1st-$19,000, Maiden Claiming $25,000-$25,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Smarty Alex (L), 118M. Arroyo4-6-2Eric Heitzmann7/2
2Slightly Crafty , 123K. Harr7-3-2Robert Cline12/1
3Creative Mind (L), 119L. Wade3-6-7McLean Robertson5/2
4Dark Solution (L), 123L. Valenzuela5-5-2Gregory Weir6/1
5Oxwood (L), 119C. Lindsay3-7-5Miguel Silva8/1
6Swampdrainer (L), 119I. Hernandez4-6-5Robin Spencer15/1
7Biz Kid (L), 119D. Butler7-5-xBernell Rhone15/1
8Tour the World (L), 119R. Eikleberry4-2-5Valorie Lund4/1
9Rancher (M), 119K. Lopezx-x-xTy Garrett8/1

2nd-$14,500, Claiming $7,500-$7,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1So Alive (L), 121A. Canchari1-7-5Nevada Litfin6/1
2Stitzy (L), 123R. Eikleberry1-1-7Joel Berndt5/2
3Teddy Time (L), 121K. Lopez7-9-4Edward Kereluk20/1
4Irish Major (L), 121I. Hernandez3-5-2Tim Padilla12/1
5Copper Fiddle (L), 121L. Negron2-8-5Karl Broberg12/1
6Minnesota Lucky (L), 121A. Quinonez4-2-1Tim Padilla8/1
7I'm an Eight (L), 121K. Harr8-3-7Carlos Moreno12/1
8Real Lute (L), 121C. Lindsay5-10-1David Van Winkle20/1
9Mesa Skyline (L), 121L. Valenzuela6-2-8Valorie Lund15/1
10Sierra Hotel (L), 121R. Fuentes3-2-2Karl Broberg5/1
11My Boy Lollipop (L), 121L. Fuentes2-5-3Dick Cappellucci4/1

3rd-$30,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Wind of Discretion (L), 123D. Butler10-x-xBernell Rhone15/1
2Bayou Colonel (L), 123A. Quinonez6-7-5Tony Rengstorf9/2
3Runaway Harry (L), 119R. Fuentes3-4-2Tony Rengstorf2/1
4R Dixie Diamond (L), 119L. Valenzuela5-6-xJason Olmstead8/1
5Twisted Dixie (L), 123K. Harr2-5-4Robert Cline3/1
6Out Run'm (L), 119L. Negron2-5-4Roopishwar Rampadarat7/2
7Braska (L), 119N. Goodwin4-6-4Robert Cline10/1

4th-$20,000, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Chess Master (L), 123L. Wade1-4-4Kerri Raven8/5
2Company Store (L), 123L. Negron1-6-7Chris Richard12/1
3Keller's Gold (L), 123C. Lindsay4-5-2Carlos Moreno8/1
4P Club (L), 123K. Harr2-2-3Ryan Kenney10/1
5Rusty Cage (L), 123A. Quinonez1-3-5Chris Richard12/1
6Toreno (L), 120R. Eikleberry2-4-1Laddie Litfin7/2
7Perfect Fanny (L), 123A. Canchari7-5-1Bennie Woolley, Jr.6/1
8Uncle Goyle (L), 123L. Valenzuela3-1-3Edward Kereluk9/2

5th-$30,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Five Furlongs (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Ella's Vision , 118K. Harrx-x-xRobert Cline15/1
2Latin Nikkita , 118C. Lindsay3-7-2Sandra Sweere8/1
3Debbie's Surprise , 118R. Fuentesx-x-xValorie Lund10/1
4Keba Lucky Day , 118C. Conningx-x-xRyan Kenney15/1
5Heart On the Run , 118L. Fuentes5-6-xWade Rarick6/1
6Lex K , 118N. Goodwinx-x-xMcLean Robertson6/1
7Lipstick Lady , 118A. Canchari6-4-5Bennie Woolley, Jr.12/1
8Jackies Irishdream , 113M. Arroyox-x-xChris Richard15/1
9Sky High Susan , 118R. Eikleberry4-x-xMiguel Silva4/1
10Annie M , 118L. Negron5-7-xChris Richard12/1
11Reid's Fangirl , 118A. Quinonez3-x-xMcLean Robertson5/2

6th-$11,500, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Pretti Ta Kela (L), 119L. Wade1-3-11McLean Robertson4/1
2Drop o' Chocolate (L), 123Q. Hamilton7-4-1Joel Berndt5/1
3Shes Got It (L), 119C. Conning3-5-4Bruce Riecken9/2
4Emerald Princess (L), 119A. Canchari3-7-7McLean Robertson5/2
5Aksarben Summer (L), 123A. Quinonez4-8-9Tim Padilla12/1
6Arnold's Patsy (L), 123D. Butler5-5-9Bernell Rhone10/1
7Air Walker (L), 118M. Arroyo4-8-3John Shephard15/1
8Adrianna Joy (L), 119I. Hernandez4-1-3Michael Biehler12/1
9Brahms Is Who (L), 123R. Fuentes1-6-3Santiago Tranquilino6/1

7th-$35,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Lucy's Lookin Left , 118A. Canchari2-x-xMcLean Robertson5/2
2Strabella , 118L. Valenzuela11-x-xClinton Stuart15/1
3Runners Heat , 118L. Wadex-x-xMcLean Robertson9/2
4The Champs Kid , 118D. Butler4-x-xBernell Rhone6/1
5Saint Sarena , 118L. Negron6-x-xChris Richard8/1
6Summer Fireflys , 118N. Goodwin2-3-3McLean Robertson7/2
7O'Babe , 118Q. Hamilton3-x-xGary Scherer4/1
8Gray Fillay , 113M. Arroyox-x-xLynn Rarick15/1

8th-$12,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Mocha Kiss (L), 121K. Harr7-3-3Clinton Stuart8/1
2Lasting Influence (L), 121K. Lopez2-4-4Wade Rarick4/1
3Sweet as Canbe (L), 121A. Canchari6-2-4McLean Robertson5/1
4Even Pandura (L), 117L. Wade5-6-4Robertino Diodoro5/2
5Coco Loco Mama (L), 121L. Valenzuela2-3-8Carlos Moreno12/1
6Peak of Chic (L), 119L. Fuentes1-8-2Kerri Raven6/1
7Liberty Flies (L), 117I. Hernandez5-6-2Heath Lawrence15/1
8Tourist Like Me (L), 116M. Arroyo4-9-9John Shephard20/1
9Ultra Cordial (L), 119A. Quinonez1-2-5Ronald Westermann8/1
10Just Splendid (L), 121R. Eikleberry4-9-3Larry Donlin10/1

9th-$31,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Dried Pepper (L), 117L. Negron3-2-3Chris Richard4/1
2Prince Rama (L), 119R. Eikleberry1-2-1Francisco Bravo3/1
3Vegas Guy (L), 119L. Wade1-2-4Robertino Diodoro6/1
4Jimmy's Marco (L), 121A. Canchari6-1-2Lexon Backhaus15/1
5Can Imagine (L), 121K. Harr6-2-6Robert Cline15/1
6Louis Le Grande (L), 121Q. Hamilton6-2-5Bennie Woolley, Jr.15/1
7Mine My Time (L), 121L. Fuentes2-6-4Coty Rosin6/1
8Candy Prince (L), 121R. Fuentes2-1-4Francisco Bravo8/1
9Crime Spree (L), 114M. Arroyo1-8-13Eric Heitzmann10/1
10Something Super (L), 121L. Valenzuela4-1-2Troy Bethke12/1
11Riverboat Gambler (L), 121I. Hernandez1-7-2Bruce Sanderson8/1

10th-$10,000, Maiden Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Canterbury Gold (L), 123A. Quinonez6-5-8Tim Padilla6/1
2Danzig Star (L), 123L. Fuentes5-2-2Nevada Litfin6/1
3Laura N Lukas (L), 123B. Williams3-3-7Nevada Litfin12/1
4Holy Star (L), 123A. Canchari6-2-3Gregory Weir15/1
5Crazy Good (L), 123L. Negron2-4-6Jose Silva, Jr.4/1
6Moonshine Moxy (L), 119L. Valenzuela2-7-4Miguel Silva9/2
7Costanarmandaleg (L), 119R. Eikleberry10-5-10Miguel Silva10/1
8Pearl Hasthe Music (L), 114M. Arroyo7-x-xHeath Lawrence15/1
9Fortheloveoflydia (L), 119L. Wade2-2-4McLean Robertson9/5

11th-$17,500, Maiden Claiming $25,000-$25,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Timber Lady (L), 115M. Arroyo4-4-4Katlin Bedford8/1
2Modric (L), 119C. Lindsay3-7-7Miguel Silva10/1
3Emmett Cat (L), 123Q. Hamilton2-3-7Scot Schindler6/1
4Heavenly Gazebo (L), 119R. Fuentes6-8-5Santiago Tranquilino15/1
5Feeding Frenzy (L), 119R. Eikleberry2-3-3Joel Berndt2/1
6Kovacs (L), 119L. Valenzuela2-4-6Miguel Silva9/2
7Top Dog (L), 119L. Fuentes3-4-3Joel Berndt7/2
8Itwasthedevilsidea (L), 123A. Canchari6-5-7Michael Bolinger15/1
9Shakelas Destiny (L), 119A. Quinonez3-3-2Tim Padilla10/1

12th-$10,000, Maiden Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Youwonderwhyidrink (L), 123A. Canchari6-4-4Michael Bolinger9/2
2Diablo Cuerno (L), 119K. Harr5-6-5Lexon Backhaus12/1
3Low Tide Warning (L), 119B. Williams3-7-9Nevada Litfin5/1
4Squared Straight (L), 123L. Negron5-3-7Jose Silva, Jr.3/1
5Uncle Frank , 119I. Hernandezx-x-xJerry Livingston10/1
6Medicine Man (L), 123L. Valenzuela4-5-6Jason Olmstead6/1
7Dirty Deeds (L), 119A. Quinonez2-3-4Ronald Westermann2/1

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

