1st-$19,000, Maiden Claiming $25,000-$25,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Smarty Alex (L), 118
|M. Arroyo
|4-6-2
|Eric Heitzmann
|7/2
|2
|Slightly Crafty , 123
|K. Harr
|7-3-2
|Robert Cline
|12/1
|3
|Creative Mind (L), 119
|L. Wade
|3-6-7
|McLean Robertson
|5/2
|4
|Dark Solution (L), 123
|L. Valenzuela
|5-5-2
|Gregory Weir
|6/1
|5
|Oxwood (L), 119
|C. Lindsay
|3-7-5
|Miguel Silva
|8/1
|6
|Swampdrainer (L), 119
|I. Hernandez
|4-6-5
|Robin Spencer
|15/1
|7
|Biz Kid (L), 119
|D. Butler
|7-5-x
|Bernell Rhone
|15/1
|8
|Tour the World (L), 119
|R. Eikleberry
|4-2-5
|Valorie Lund
|4/1
|9
|Rancher (M), 119
|K. Lopez
|x-x-x
|Ty Garrett
|8/1
2nd-$14,500, Claiming $7,500-$7,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|So Alive (L), 121
|A. Canchari
|1-7-5
|Nevada Litfin
|6/1
|2
|Stitzy (L), 123
|R. Eikleberry
|1-1-7
|Joel Berndt
|5/2
|3
|Teddy Time (L), 121
|K. Lopez
|7-9-4
|Edward Kereluk
|20/1
|4
|Irish Major (L), 121
|I. Hernandez
|3-5-2
|Tim Padilla
|12/1
|5
|Copper Fiddle (L), 121
|L. Negron
|2-8-5
|Karl Broberg
|12/1
|6
|Minnesota Lucky (L), 121
|A. Quinonez
|4-2-1
|Tim Padilla
|8/1
|7
|I'm an Eight (L), 121
|K. Harr
|8-3-7
|Carlos Moreno
|12/1
|8
|Real Lute (L), 121
|C. Lindsay
|5-10-1
|David Van Winkle
|20/1
|9
|Mesa Skyline (L), 121
|L. Valenzuela
|6-2-8
|Valorie Lund
|15/1
|10
|Sierra Hotel (L), 121
|R. Fuentes
|3-2-2
|Karl Broberg
|5/1
|11
|My Boy Lollipop (L), 121
|L. Fuentes
|2-5-3
|Dick Cappellucci
|4/1
3rd-$30,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Wind of Discretion (L), 123
|D. Butler
|10-x-x
|Bernell Rhone
|15/1
|2
|Bayou Colonel (L), 123
|A. Quinonez
|6-7-5
|Tony Rengstorf
|9/2
|3
|Runaway Harry (L), 119
|R. Fuentes
|3-4-2
|Tony Rengstorf
|2/1
|4
|R Dixie Diamond (L), 119
|L. Valenzuela
|5-6-x
|Jason Olmstead
|8/1
|5
|Twisted Dixie (L), 123
|K. Harr
|2-5-4
|Robert Cline
|3/1
|6
|Out Run'm (L), 119
|L. Negron
|2-5-4
|Roopishwar Rampadarat
|7/2
|7
|Braska (L), 119
|N. Goodwin
|4-6-4
|Robert Cline
|10/1
4th-$20,000, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Chess Master (L), 123
|L. Wade
|1-4-4
|Kerri Raven
|8/5
|2
|Company Store (L), 123
|L. Negron
|1-6-7
|Chris Richard
|12/1
|3
|Keller's Gold (L), 123
|C. Lindsay
|4-5-2
|Carlos Moreno
|8/1
|4
|P Club (L), 123
|K. Harr
|2-2-3
|Ryan Kenney
|10/1
|5
|Rusty Cage (L), 123
|A. Quinonez
|1-3-5
|Chris Richard
|12/1
|6
|Toreno (L), 120
|R. Eikleberry
|2-4-1
|Laddie Litfin
|7/2
|7
|Perfect Fanny (L), 123
|A. Canchari
|7-5-1
|Bennie Woolley, Jr.
|6/1
|8
|Uncle Goyle (L), 123
|L. Valenzuela
|3-1-3
|Edward Kereluk
|9/2
5th-$30,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Five Furlongs (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Ella's Vision , 118
|K. Harr
|x-x-x
|Robert Cline
|15/1
|2
|Latin Nikkita , 118
|C. Lindsay
|3-7-2
|Sandra Sweere
|8/1
|3
|Debbie's Surprise , 118
|R. Fuentes
|x-x-x
|Valorie Lund
|10/1
|4
|Keba Lucky Day , 118
|C. Conning
|x-x-x
|Ryan Kenney
|15/1
|5
|Heart On the Run , 118
|L. Fuentes
|5-6-x
|Wade Rarick
|6/1
|6
|Lex K , 118
|N. Goodwin
|x-x-x
|McLean Robertson
|6/1
|7
|Lipstick Lady , 118
|A. Canchari
|6-4-5
|Bennie Woolley, Jr.
|12/1
|8
|Jackies Irishdream , 113
|M. Arroyo
|x-x-x
|Chris Richard
|15/1
|9
|Sky High Susan , 118
|R. Eikleberry
|4-x-x
|Miguel Silva
|4/1
|10
|Annie M , 118
|L. Negron
|5-7-x
|Chris Richard
|12/1
|11
|Reid's Fangirl , 118
|A. Quinonez
|3-x-x
|McLean Robertson
|5/2
6th-$11,500, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Pretti Ta Kela (L), 119
|L. Wade
|1-3-11
|McLean Robertson
|4/1
|2
|Drop o' Chocolate (L), 123
|Q. Hamilton
|7-4-1
|Joel Berndt
|5/1
|3
|Shes Got It (L), 119
|C. Conning
|3-5-4
|Bruce Riecken
|9/2
|4
|Emerald Princess (L), 119
|A. Canchari
|3-7-7
|McLean Robertson
|5/2
|5
|Aksarben Summer (L), 123
|A. Quinonez
|4-8-9
|Tim Padilla
|12/1
|6
|Arnold's Patsy (L), 123
|D. Butler
|5-5-9
|Bernell Rhone
|10/1
|7
|Air Walker (L), 118
|M. Arroyo
|4-8-3
|John Shephard
|15/1
|8
|Adrianna Joy (L), 119
|I. Hernandez
|4-1-3
|Michael Biehler
|12/1
|9
|Brahms Is Who (L), 123
|R. Fuentes
|1-6-3
|Santiago Tranquilino
|6/1
7th-$35,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Lucy's Lookin Left , 118
|A. Canchari
|2-x-x
|McLean Robertson
|5/2
|2
|Strabella , 118
|L. Valenzuela
|11-x-x
|Clinton Stuart
|15/1
|3
|Runners Heat , 118
|L. Wade
|x-x-x
|McLean Robertson
|9/2
|4
|The Champs Kid , 118
|D. Butler
|4-x-x
|Bernell Rhone
|6/1
|5
|Saint Sarena , 118
|L. Negron
|6-x-x
|Chris Richard
|8/1
|6
|Summer Fireflys , 118
|N. Goodwin
|2-3-3
|McLean Robertson
|7/2
|7
|O'Babe , 118
|Q. Hamilton
|3-x-x
|Gary Scherer
|4/1
|8
|Gray Fillay , 113
|M. Arroyo
|x-x-x
|Lynn Rarick
|15/1
8th-$12,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Mocha Kiss (L), 121
|K. Harr
|7-3-3
|Clinton Stuart
|8/1
|2
|Lasting Influence (L), 121
|K. Lopez
|2-4-4
|Wade Rarick
|4/1
|3
|Sweet as Canbe (L), 121
|A. Canchari
|6-2-4
|McLean Robertson
|5/1
|4
|Even Pandura (L), 117
|L. Wade
|5-6-4
|Robertino Diodoro
|5/2
|5
|Coco Loco Mama (L), 121
|L. Valenzuela
|2-3-8
|Carlos Moreno
|12/1
|6
|Peak of Chic (L), 119
|L. Fuentes
|1-8-2
|Kerri Raven
|6/1
|7
|Liberty Flies (L), 117
|I. Hernandez
|5-6-2
|Heath Lawrence
|15/1
|8
|Tourist Like Me (L), 116
|M. Arroyo
|4-9-9
|John Shephard
|20/1
|9
|Ultra Cordial (L), 119
|A. Quinonez
|1-2-5
|Ronald Westermann
|8/1
|10
|Just Splendid (L), 121
|R. Eikleberry
|4-9-3
|Larry Donlin
|10/1
9th-$31,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Dried Pepper (L), 117
|L. Negron
|3-2-3
|Chris Richard
|4/1
|2
|Prince Rama (L), 119
|R. Eikleberry
|1-2-1
|Francisco Bravo
|3/1
|3
|Vegas Guy (L), 119
|L. Wade
|1-2-4
|Robertino Diodoro
|6/1
|4
|Jimmy's Marco (L), 121
|A. Canchari
|6-1-2
|Lexon Backhaus
|15/1
|5
|Can Imagine (L), 121
|K. Harr
|6-2-6
|Robert Cline
|15/1
|6
|Louis Le Grande (L), 121
|Q. Hamilton
|6-2-5
|Bennie Woolley, Jr.
|15/1
|7
|Mine My Time (L), 121
|L. Fuentes
|2-6-4
|Coty Rosin
|6/1
|8
|Candy Prince (L), 121
|R. Fuentes
|2-1-4
|Francisco Bravo
|8/1
|9
|Crime Spree (L), 114
|M. Arroyo
|1-8-13
|Eric Heitzmann
|10/1
|10
|Something Super (L), 121
|L. Valenzuela
|4-1-2
|Troy Bethke
|12/1
|11
|Riverboat Gambler (L), 121
|I. Hernandez
|1-7-2
|Bruce Sanderson
|8/1
10th-$10,000, Maiden Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Canterbury Gold (L), 123
|A. Quinonez
|6-5-8
|Tim Padilla
|6/1
|2
|Danzig Star (L), 123
|L. Fuentes
|5-2-2
|Nevada Litfin
|6/1
|3
|Laura N Lukas (L), 123
|B. Williams
|3-3-7
|Nevada Litfin
|12/1
|4
|Holy Star (L), 123
|A. Canchari
|6-2-3
|Gregory Weir
|15/1
|5
|Crazy Good (L), 123
|L. Negron
|2-4-6
|Jose Silva, Jr.
|4/1
|6
|Moonshine Moxy (L), 119
|L. Valenzuela
|2-7-4
|Miguel Silva
|9/2
|7
|Costanarmandaleg (L), 119
|R. Eikleberry
|10-5-10
|Miguel Silva
|10/1
|8
|Pearl Hasthe Music (L), 114
|M. Arroyo
|7-x-x
|Heath Lawrence
|15/1
|9
|Fortheloveoflydia (L), 119
|L. Wade
|2-2-4
|McLean Robertson
|9/5
11th-$17,500, Maiden Claiming $25,000-$25,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Timber Lady (L), 115
|M. Arroyo
|4-4-4
|Katlin Bedford
|8/1
|2
|Modric (L), 119
|C. Lindsay
|3-7-7
|Miguel Silva
|10/1
|3
|Emmett Cat (L), 123
|Q. Hamilton
|2-3-7
|Scot Schindler
|6/1
|4
|Heavenly Gazebo (L), 119
|R. Fuentes
|6-8-5
|Santiago Tranquilino
|15/1
|5
|Feeding Frenzy (L), 119
|R. Eikleberry
|2-3-3
|Joel Berndt
|2/1
|6
|Kovacs (L), 119
|L. Valenzuela
|2-4-6
|Miguel Silva
|9/2
|7
|Top Dog (L), 119
|L. Fuentes
|3-4-3
|Joel Berndt
|7/2
|8
|Itwasthedevilsidea (L), 123
|A. Canchari
|6-5-7
|Michael Bolinger
|15/1
|9
|Shakelas Destiny (L), 119
|A. Quinonez
|3-3-2
|Tim Padilla
|10/1
12th-$10,000, Maiden Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Youwonderwhyidrink (L), 123
|A. Canchari
|6-4-4
|Michael Bolinger
|9/2
|2
|Diablo Cuerno (L), 119
|K. Harr
|5-6-5
|Lexon Backhaus
|12/1
|3
|Low Tide Warning (L), 119
|B. Williams
|3-7-9
|Nevada Litfin
|5/1
|4
|Squared Straight (L), 123
|L. Negron
|5-3-7
|Jose Silva, Jr.
|3/1
|5
|Uncle Frank , 119
|I. Hernandez
|x-x-x
|Jerry Livingston
|10/1
|6
|Medicine Man (L), 123
|L. Valenzuela
|4-5-6
|Jason Olmstead
|6/1
|7
|Dirty Deeds (L), 119
|A. Quinonez
|2-3-4
|Ronald Westermann
|2/1
