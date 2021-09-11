1st_$19,000, mdn cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.
|Smarty Alex
|118
|Swampdrainer
|119
|Slightly Crafty
|123
|Biz Kid
|119
|Creative Mind
|119
|Tour the World
|119
|Dark Solution
|123
|Rancher
|119
|Oxwood
|119
2nd_$14,500, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.
|So Alive
|121
|I'm an Eight
|121
|Stitzy
|123
|Real Lute
|121
|Teddy Time
|121
|Mesa Skyline
|121
|Irish Major
|121
|Sierra Hotel
|121
|Copper Fiddle
|121
|My Boy Lollipop
|121
|Minnesota Lucky
|121
3rd_$30,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 5½f.
|Wind of Discretion
|123
|Twisted Dixie
|123
|Bayou Colonel
|123
|Out Run'm
|119
|Runaway Harry
|119
|Braska
|119
|R Dixie Diamond
|119
4th_$20,000, st alc, 3YO up, 5f.
|Chess Master
|123
|Rusty Cage
|123
|Company Store
|123
|Toreno
|120
|Keller's Gold
|123
|Perfect Fanny
|123
|P Club
|123
|Uncle Goyle
|123
5th_$30,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5f.
|Ella's Vision
|118
|Lipstick Lady
|118
|Latin Nikkita
|118
|Jackies Irishdream
|113
|Debbie's Surprise
|118
|Sky High Susan
|118
|Keba Lucky Day
|118
|Annie M
|118
|Heart On the Run
|118
|Reid's Fangirl
|118
|Lex K
|118
6th_$11,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6½f.
|Pretti Ta Kela
|119
|Arnold's Patsy
|123
|Drop o' Chocolate
|123
|Air Walker
|118
|Shes Got It
|119
|Adrianna Joy
|119
|Emerald Princess
|119
|Brahms Is Who
|123
|Aksarben Summer
|123
7th_$35,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f.
|Lucy's Lookin Left
|118
|Saint Sarena
|118
|Strabella
|118
|Summer Fireflys
|118
|Runners Heat
|118
|O'Babe
|118
|The Champs Kid
|118
|Gray Fillay
|113
8th_$12,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Mocha Kiss
|121
|Peak of Chic
|119
|Lasting Influence
|121
|Liberty Flies
|117
|Sweet as Canbe
|121
|Tourist Like Me
|116
|Even Pandura
|117
|Ultra Cordial
|119
|Coco Loco Mama
|121
|Just Splendid
|121
9th_$31,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6½f.
|Dried Pepper
|117
|Mine My Time
|121
|Prince Rama
|119
|Candy Prince
|121
|Vegas Guy
|119
|Crime Spree
|114
|Jimmy's Marco
|121
|Something Super
|121
|Can Imagine
|121
|Riverboat Gambler
|121
|Louis Le Grande
|121
10th_$10,000, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Canterbury Gold
|123
|Moonshine Moxy
|119
|Danzig Star
|123
|Costanarmandaleg
|119
|Laura N Lukas
|123
|Pearl Hasthe Music
|114
|Holy Star
|123
|Fortheloveoflydia
|119
|Crazy Good
|123
11th_$17,500, mdn cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Timber Lady
|115
|Kovacs
|119
|Modric
|119
|Top Dog
|119
|Emmett Cat
|123
|Itwasthedevilsidea
|123
|Heavenly Gazebo
|119
|Shakelas Destiny
|119
|Feeding Frenzy
|119
12th_$10,000, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Youwonderwhyidrink
|123
|Uncle Frank
|119
|Diablo Cuerno
|119
|Medicine Man
|123
|Low Tide Warning
|119
|Dirty Deeds
|119
|Squared Straight
|123
